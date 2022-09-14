Brendan Schaub responds after Dana White goes off on his comments about UFC 279: “You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon”

Brendan Schaub is responding after Dana White went off on his comments about UFC 279.

It all began back on Friday, September 9th when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight big time prior to his scheduled welterweight main event match-up with Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Chaos ensued and fights were changed so the Saturday night fights in Vegas could continue.

A string of conspiracy theories ensued and Brendan Schaub, known for his often outlandish commentary, thought there was more to the story about Chimaev missing weight and the resulting fights which emerged to save the promotion’s UFC 279 last Saturday.

Adding to the confusion, during a recent media scrum, Dana White responded to Pat Miletich believing he was the one questioning the UFC motives, when it was actually Brendan Schaub.

UFC President, Dana White, actually said:

“Pat Miletich was saying that we told Khamzat not to make weight, because we weren’t selling tickets – the show was sold out going into that day of the weigh-ins. I don’t know if Pat really said that but if he did, he has to be the dumbest motherf***er on the planet. You know how f***ing stupid you have to be to even think something like that, let alone say it publicly and act like you’re f***ing serious?”

After understanding it was not Pat Miletich who made those comments, White quickly apologized.

When told it was Brendan Schaub who made the comments, White responded:

“That makes sense. Bye!”

Well, Schaub took notice of Dana’s comments and not mincing words, took aim at Dana White and the UFC.

Taking to social media, Schaub released the following:

“Oh god… here we go again. I’ve been nothing but cool and thought you’d learn from the last time you mentioned my name and got destroyed. Unfortunately, not surprised you’re a bully. Always have been. You put on a pair of designer jeans and some “hip sneakers” and think you’re cool. You’re still a dork with a frat bro vocabulary. Calling me and numerous people “dummy” “dumbass” “f*cking idiot” cause we have questions about “the chaos” at UFC279? Also, no one is talking about *gate tickets*, I was referring to *pay per view buys* and how UFC 279 was *trending*…which you don’t release to the public, but will say “it went F*ckin great bros!” Sorry, we just don’t buy what you’re telling us after lying numerous times but the sheep media you pick to attend events don’t have the balls to call you out. Just in the recent press conference you were caught lying about extra compensation to the fighters. You need a reality check. You’re surrounded by “Yes men”. You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon. Every move you make is a copy cat of that dude. Only thing you have in common is you’re both on steroids and dress like assholes. Need I remind you, you origin story is a failed cardio kick boxing instructor who had two rich friends in high school to fund this business. No go make a “cool” video with the Nelk boys to stay relevant or have your PR team come up with a good press story to distract the fans away from fighter pay and how they have to wear those awful under armor Rock shoes and won’t see a dime. “Dummy” PS. Quit stealing my shows on thicccboy network and recreating it on Fight pass, k? Also… leave Pat Miletich alone.”

So there you have it, Schaub, keeping it real, won’t be getting a Christmas present from Dana White again this year.

What do you think of Schaub’s lengthy tweet? Are you in agreement with the podcaster?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!