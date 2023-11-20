PFL reveals pay-per-view price for their ‘2023 World Championship’ event

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced their pay-per-view price for their 2023 World Championship event.

The PFL World Championship card will take place at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. On the card, we will see the crowning of six divisional champions who will all receive a fee of $1 million for their victory. In addition to that, we’ll also see the return of Kayla Harrison to the cage.

The show will take place in the midst of rumors that PFL will be purchasing Bellator. Regardless of whether or not that’s true, it certainly seems as if the promotion is riding a wave of momentum right now.

As reported by MMA Fighting, the official PPV price for the showcase has been revealed.