PFL reveals pay-per-view price for their ‘2023 World Championship’ event

By Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced their pay-per-view price for their 2023 World Championship event.

Kayla Harrison

The PFL World Championship card will take place at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. On the card, we will see the crowning of six divisional champions who will all receive a fee of $1 million for their victory. In addition to that, we’ll also see the return of Kayla Harrison to the cage.

The show will take place in the midst of rumors that PFL will be purchasing Bellator. Regardless of whether or not that’s true, it certainly seems as if the promotion is riding a wave of momentum right now.

RELATED: PATRICKY PITBULL UNSURE BELLATOR LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT WILL CONTINUE AFTER PFL SALE

As reported by MMA Fighting, the official PPV price for the showcase has been revealed.

PFL’s price

According to the ESPN+ PPV streaming service, subscribers will be able to purchase the event for a fee of $49.99. That is the same amount that they charged for the 2022 championship card.

Main Card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Olivier Aubin Mercier vs. Clay Collard – lightweight title fight

Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov – heavyweight title fight

Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina – women’s featherweight title fight

Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – welterweight title fight

Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira – light heavyweight title fight

Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd

Derek Brunson vs. Ray Cooper III

Preliminary Card, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga – featherweight title fight

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Galarza Lopez

Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade

Phil Caracappa vs. Khai Wu

Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden

Are you excited to see what kind of event PFL is able to produce on Friday night? Will you be paying the necessary fee to tune in and watch? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

