PFL reveals pay-per-view price for their ‘2023 World Championship’ event
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced their pay-per-view price for their 2023 World Championship event.
The PFL World Championship card will take place at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday night. On the card, we will see the crowning of six divisional champions who will all receive a fee of $1 million for their victory. In addition to that, we’ll also see the return of Kayla Harrison to the cage.
The show will take place in the midst of rumors that PFL will be purchasing Bellator. Regardless of whether or not that’s true, it certainly seems as if the promotion is riding a wave of momentum right now.
As reported by MMA Fighting, the official PPV price for the showcase has been revealed.
PFL’s price
According to the ESPN+ PPV streaming service, subscribers will be able to purchase the event for a fee of $49.99. That is the same amount that they charged for the 2022 championship card.
Main Card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV
Olivier Aubin Mercier vs. Clay Collard – lightweight title fight
Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov – heavyweight title fight
Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina – women’s featherweight title fight
Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – welterweight title fight
Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira – light heavyweight title fight
Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd
Derek Brunson vs. Ray Cooper III
Preliminary Card, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga – featherweight title fight
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Galarza Lopez
Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade
Phil Caracappa vs. Khai Wu
Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden
