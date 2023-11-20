Khamzat Chimaev calls for fight with Alex Pereira after being snubbed of middleweight title shot

By Susan Cox - November 20, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is calling for a fight with Alex Pereira after being snubbed of a middleweight title shot.

Alex Pereira, Khamzat Chimaev

It was Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) who anticipated getting a shot at the middleweight title following his majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) this past October in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294.

That was not to be, as the UFC announced it would be the number 2 ranked middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) who would get the nod against current champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA). It will be Du Plessis vs. Strickland at UFC 297 which takes place on Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

The undefeated Khamzat Chimaev was not impressed with the UFC’s decision and wants the promotion to know that he wants to fight Alex Pereira next.

Taking to ‘X‘, with a picture of Chimaev and Pereira side by side, ‘Borz’ stated:

“@dana white let me finish him”

Pereira (9-2 MMA) earlier this month, at UFC 295, fought and defeated Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) via TKO to claim the UFC light heavyweight crown.

‘Poatan’ at 36, is a former UFC middleweight champion and the current UFC light heavyweight champion.

This is not the first time that Chimaev has called out Pereira. It was just over a year ago, after Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) at UFC 281 and claimed the middleweight title, that Chimaev called out the Brazilian.

Do you agree with Khamzat Chimaev that he was ‘snubbed’ by the UFC when they bypassed him for a shot at the middleweight belt?

Would you like to see Chimaev vs. Pereira next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

