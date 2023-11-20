Comedian Bill Burr reacts to viral video of his wife flipping off Donald Trump at UFC 295: “That’s why this country’s great”

Comedian Bill Burr has reacted to the video of his wife flipping off former US president Donald Trump at UFC 295.

At UFC 295 earlier this month, the stars were out in force to watch the annual Madison Square Garden spectacular. From Donald Trump to Bill Burr and beyond, many celebrity figures were in attendance to see the action go down in New York City.

At one point during the event, Bill Burr’s wife appeared to flip the bird at Donald Trump on the broadcast. As you can probably imagine, that caused quite a stir for mixed martial arts fans across the internet.

Now, Burr has used a recent interview to give his thoughts on what went down.