Comedian Bill Burr reacts to viral video of his wife flipping off Donald Trump at UFC 295: “That’s why this country’s great”

By Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023

Comedian Bill Burr has reacted to the video of his wife flipping off former US president Donald Trump at UFC 295.

Bill Burr's reaction

At UFC 295 earlier this month, the stars were out in force to watch the annual Madison Square Garden spectacular. From Donald Trump to Bill Burr and beyond, many celebrity figures were in attendance to see the action go down in New York City.

At one point during the event, Bill Burr’s wife appeared to flip the bird at Donald Trump on the broadcast. As you can probably imagine, that caused quite a stir for mixed martial arts fans across the internet.

RELATED: MUST SEE! COMEDIAN BILL BURR BREAKS DOWN UFC 194

Now, Burr has used a recent interview to give his thoughts on what went down.

Burr responds to controversy

“I love my wife. You know where you stand with her,” Burr said. “The guy walked in the arena, everybody cheered, she gave him the finger, nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults?”

“I don’t know about you but I came there to go to the fights,” Burr said. “I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention.”

“It’s like those Trump guys — they’re always going, ‘You snowflakes, eff your feelings,’ and all of that, and then you make fun of Trump and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so disrespectful!’” Burr said.

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of Burr’s work or have been in the past, nobody can deny that he handled this in an interesting way.

What are your thoughts on celebrities appearing at UFC events? Did you enjoy seeing Bill Burr and Donald Trump in the crowd at MSG? What was your favorite moment from UFC 295 as an event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Donald Trump UFC

