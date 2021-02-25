PFL announces new signings, including Gleison Tibau

PFL announced several new additions to its upcoming season three rosters with former UFC fighter Gleison Tibau among the new signings.

PFL’s third season is set to kick off in April. The promotion did not hold events during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but looks to come back with a bang in 2021 on ESPN+. The promotion recently announced the mostly-complete rosters for the six weight classes it will hold tournaments for this year, but there were several noticeable spots on the roster that were labeled as “TBD.” The promotion is now ready to announce who will fill in those last few spots in the season three PFL tournaments. Check the signings out below.

We've signed welterweights Gleison Tibau, Alexei Kunchenko and Jason Ponet; featherweights Chris Wade and Anthony Dizy, women’s lightweights Kaitlin Young and Taylor Guardado; and light heavyweight Nick Roehrick to complete the 2021 PFL Roster! — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) February 25, 2021

Tibau is a very intriguing signing for PFL as the longtime UFC lightweight will be moving up to the welterweight division for this tournament. The 37-year-old Brazilian was one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster between 2006 and 2018, going 16-12 while stepping into the Octagon 28 times. Tibau holds notable career wins over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Jeremy Stephens, and Thiago Alves. He is currently riding a two-fight win streak over Efrain Escudero and Will Brooks, but he has not fought since 2019.

In addition to Tibau, Wade, Roehrick, and Kunchenko are also former UFC fighters who are notable additions to the promotion’s roster. It’s also nice to see the promotion bring in some new women’s lightweights such as the former Invicta FC fighter Young. With one million dollars on the line, these fighters have a tremendous amount of motivation to win.

