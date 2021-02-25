Tyson Fury believes UFC’s Conor McGregor would win trilogy fight Dustin Poirier

Heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury is backing Conor McGregor to beat Dustin Poirier if the pair meet in the UFC’s Octagon for a third time.

McGregor and Poirier first met at featherweight in 2014, with McGregor winning by first-round knockout. They then met in a rematch at UFC 257 last month, this time in the lightweight division. Poirier won that rematch by second-round knockout.

Speaking to ESPN, Fury was asked for his thoughts on a potential McGregor vs. Poirier trilogy fight.

He emphasized that McGregor has likely been hurt by his prolonged stretches of activity, but noted that that won’t be a problem if the Poirier trilogy happens soon.

“Most definitely, yes [I’m picking McGregor],” Fury said (via Asian Persuasion MMA). “He’s been in the ring now, he’s been active. He’s had that training camp, he’s going to have another training camp. Bit more activity. I think he’ll get focused and do what he’s got to do in the rematch.

“When it’s a make or break fight, which this one will be — this’ll be the icing on the cake — if he loses this one, then where does he go from there?” Fury added. “But if he wins it, he’s back up there. I think he thrives under pressure like that and providing does a good training camp and gets to the ring injury free, he should do okay.”

This is not the first time Fury has claimed McGregor was hurt by his long layoff in his rematch with Poirier.

“Conor McGregor fought in 2016, then he had two years out and then he fought Khabib [Nurmagomedov in 2018],” Fury told Gareth A. Davies after McGregor lost to Poirier. “Then he had another two years out, and then he fought [Donald] Cerrone [in January 2020]. Then he had another year out, and then he fought this guy, Poirier.

“So inactivity kills the cat, no doubt about it.”

