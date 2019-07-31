VIDEO | Will Brooks vs. Gleison Tibau fight ends with ridiculous stoppage

A battle between former UFC lightweights Will Brooks and Gleison Tibau ended in controversial fashion in the main event of Battlefield FC 2 this past weekend in Macau.

Tibau had Brooks caught in a guillotine choke along the cage but Brooks looked to be fighting the choke. Brooks relaxed his arms and the referee immediately stepped in to stop the fight, handing Tibau the victory. Brooks was fully conscious and was in compete shock the referee stopped the bout.

Watch the controversial stoppage below.

… and they called it TKO win for Gleison Tibau :O pic.twitter.com/34a8ko678k — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) July 27, 2019

Brooks later took to Twitter to talk about the stoppage. Here’s what he said:

I don't agree with the ref but it doesn't matter. If I do what I'm supposed to this situation doesn't happen. I believe that I'm still a very special talent in MMA. So, I'll keep at it until I get it right. All praise and glory to God during the good and bad. https://t.co/2J0oIH9uxz — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) July 27, 2019

The loss snaps Brooks’ three-fight unbeaten streak after a mostly successful run in the PFL. The former Bellator lightweight champion had an unsuccessful stint in the UFC a few years ago but despite a solid run in PFL the promotion dd not bring him back for a second tournament. As for Tibau, he’s now riding a two-fight win streak.

The Battlefield FC card was littered with former UFC fighters such as Bryan Caraway, Wagner Prado and Ben Wall, not to mention MMA legend Shannon Ritch.

The promotion was accused of failing to pay its fighters on time. However, a recent report by The Fight Nation says the promotion has finally paid its fighters. The promotion was also accused of not paying its fighters for its first event.

What do you think of the stoppage in the Will Brooks vs. Gleison Tibau fight?

