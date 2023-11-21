Bobby Green explains why he’s picking Tony Ferguson to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296

UFC fighter Bobby Green has explained why he believes Tony Ferguson can defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296. Next month at UFC 296, Tony Ferguson will attempt to break his six-fight losing streak in the Octagon. He will go head to head with Paddy Pimblett, who is considered to be a rising prospect by many in the promotion. One way or the other, someone is going to be making some headlines by the end of the night. RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT EXPLAINS WHY THERE IS NO UPSIDE TO FIGHTING TONY FERGUSON AT UFC 296 One man who knows what it feels like to take on ‘El Cucuy’ is Bobby Green. He battled Ferguson at UFC 291 back in the summer, registering an emphatic submission win. Now, Green has given his thoughts on his former foe’s upcoming matchup.

Green backs Ferguson

“Nothing but respect for my dawg. I would say, ‘Keep going, kid,’” Green told The Schmo. “Everybody telling him to retire and stuff, he’ll retire when he wants to retire. Don’t let nobody tell you different. I fought Tony, so I know what I was dealing with in there the whole entire time.

“Even though I was kicking his ass, Tony was never giving up. He was never going to quit. He was never going to break, and he got that warrior spirit still. So, as long as you got that warrior spirit, go do your thing, bro. You know what I mean? And I think he’s going to beat Paddy.”

“I think he’d be dope if he just picked up some of the basics, just jab a little better, his head movement a little better. Small little things like that and he’ll be great. He’s punching and his chin is still up, he’s getting hit, nobody’s helping him with those aspects of fighting. It’s nothing to do with his heart or his cardio.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

