Bobby Green explains why he’s picking Tony Ferguson to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296

By Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

UFC fighter Bobby Green has explained why he believes Tony Ferguson can defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.

Tony Ferguson

Next month at UFC 296, Tony Ferguson will attempt to break his six-fight losing streak in the Octagon. He will go head to head with Paddy Pimblett, who is considered to be a rising prospect by many in the promotion. One way or the other, someone is going to be making some headlines by the end of the night.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT EXPLAINS WHY THERE IS NO UPSIDE TO FIGHTING TONY FERGUSON AT UFC 296

One man who knows what it feels like to take on ‘El Cucuy’ is Bobby Green. He battled Ferguson at UFC 291 back in the summer, registering an emphatic submission win.

Now, Green has given his thoughts on his former foe’s upcoming matchup.

Green backs Ferguson

“Nothing but respect for my dawg. I would say, ‘Keep going, kid,’” Green told The Schmo. “Everybody telling him to retire and stuff, he’ll retire when he wants to retire. Don’t let nobody tell you different. I fought Tony, so I know what I was dealing with in there the whole entire time.

“Even though I was kicking his ass, Tony was never giving up. He was never going to quit. He was never going to break, and he got that warrior spirit still. So, as long as you got that warrior spirit, go do your thing, bro. You know what I mean? And I think he’s going to beat Paddy.”

“I think he’d be dope if he just picked up some of the basics, just jab a little better, his head movement a little better. Small little things like that and he’ll be great. He’s punching and his chin is still up, he’s getting hit, nobody’s helping him with those aspects of fighting. It’s nothing to do with his heart or his cardio.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Bobby Green? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Paddy Pimblett Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig

What's next for Brendan Allen and Paul Craig after UFC Vegas 82?

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier again teases potential UFC 300 return: "Working on something"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier could be returning at a certain historic event in April.

Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael Venom Page hints at UFC signing after Bellator-PFL merger: "Moving on to the next chapter"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Former Bellator title challenger Michael Venom Page continues to hint at a potential UFC signing.

Donn Davis and Dana White
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL founder Donn Davis believes Dana White is "worried" about their promotion

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis thinks UFC CEO Dana White is worried about his promotion.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway says he’s on the “shortlist” to fight Conor McGregor

Susan Cox - November 20, 2023

Max Holloway is claiming he’s on the ‘shortlist’ to fight Conor McGregor.

Alex Pereira, Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev calls for fight with Alex Pereira after being snubbed of middleweight title shot

Susan Cox - November 20, 2023
Bill Burr's reaction
UFC

Comedian Bill Burr reacts to viral video of his wife flipping off Donald Trump at UFC 295: “That’s why this country’s great”

Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023

Comedian Bill Burr has reacted to the video of his wife flipping off former US president Donald Trump at UFC 295.

Chase Hooper, Jordan Leavitt, UFC Vegas 82, UFC, Results
Claudio Puelles

Chase Hooper wants to fight fellow submission ace Claudio Puelles following his win at UFC Vegas 82

Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023

UFC prospect Chase Hooper is interested in taking on Claudio Puelles after his victory at UFC Vegas 82 last weekend.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Ali Abdelaziz hints at Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 298

Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has hinted at the idea of Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway squaring off for the BMF title at UFC 298.

Matt Brown Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Matt Brown argues Alex Pereira's stoppage win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 was "definitely early"

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2023

Matt Brown thinks Jiri Prochazka should’ve been given more time to recover in his UFC 295 title bout against Alex Pereira.