MMA fans scoff at Khamzat Chimaev request for UFC title fight with Alex Pereira: “You couldn’t finish Usman”

A parade of mixed martial arts fans have reacted negatively to the idea of Khamzat Chimaev challenging Alex Pereira.

For a few years now, Khamzat Chimaev has been seen as one of the top prospects in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he has yet to win a world title, he certainly seems to be close to a shot at the belt.

Most recently, ‘Borz’ faced off against Kamaru Usman in a fascinating short-notice collision. Chimaev got the win, but he was made to work pretty hard in order to get over the finish line.

Now, he’s once again opted to tease the idea of a showdown with Alex Pereira. As we know, ‘Poatan’ is now the UFC light heavyweight champion after he knocked out Jiri Prochazka.

In response to Chimaev’s challenge, MMA fans had a few thoughts.

Bro wants a light heavyweight title shot for narrowly beating a Welterweight at Middleweight on 10 days notice 💀 https://t.co/1cBXaNzyDU — Liam⚔️ (@LiamHealy16) November 20, 2023

for the love of christ please just stay in one division — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) November 20, 2023

Soon as Chimaev goes for the take down Poatan gonna kick his ass back to Abu Dhabi 😂 — ♏️ (@DontCallMeMiggy) November 20, 2023

bru you couldnt finish usman with no trainingscamp, dont talk — Mike Hockney (@GriSergej) November 20, 2023

You haven’t smeshed anyone in forever, kid — UFC Alien👽 (@UfcAlien) November 20, 2023