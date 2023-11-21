MMA fans scoff at Khamzat Chimaev request for UFC title fight with Alex Pereira: “You couldn’t finish Usman”
A parade of mixed martial arts fans have reacted negatively to the idea of Khamzat Chimaev challenging Alex Pereira.
For a few years now, Khamzat Chimaev has been seen as one of the top prospects in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he has yet to win a world title, he certainly seems to be close to a shot at the belt.
Most recently, ‘Borz’ faced off against Kamaru Usman in a fascinating short-notice collision. Chimaev got the win, but he was made to work pretty hard in order to get over the finish line.
Now, he’s once again opted to tease the idea of a showdown with Alex Pereira. As we know, ‘Poatan’ is now the UFC light heavyweight champion after he knocked out Jiri Prochazka.
In response to Chimaev’s challenge, MMA fans had a few thoughts.
Bro wants a light heavyweight title shot for narrowly beating a Welterweight at Middleweight on 10 days notice 💀 https://t.co/1cBXaNzyDU
— Liam⚔️ (@LiamHealy16) November 20, 2023
for the love of christ please just stay in one division
— 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) November 20, 2023
Soon as Chimaev goes for the take down Poatan gonna kick his ass back to Abu Dhabi 😂
— ♏️ (@DontCallMeMiggy) November 20, 2023
bru you couldnt finish usman with no trainingscamp, dont talk
— Mike Hockney (@GriSergej) November 20, 2023
You haven’t smeshed anyone in forever, kid
— UFC Alien👽 (@UfcAlien) November 20, 2023
You’re going to sleep if that left hook connect your chin…
— Obsession MMA (@Obsessionmmapod) November 20, 2023
Fight fans react to Chimaev calling out Pereira
There’s no denying that this would be a fantastic matchup to watch unfold in the Octagon. At the same time, it just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for Pereira right now.
What was your immediate reaction when you saw Khamzat Chimaev challenging Alex Pereira at 205 pounds? If the fight does happen in the future, who would you back to win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Alex Pereira Khamzat Chimaev UFC