Rafael dos Anjos set to return to welterweight, targeted to face Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando

Rafael dos Anjos will be returning to welterweight.

After dos Anjos suffered a KO loss to Rafael Fiziev, he admitted his title run was over and he was looking for fun fights and legacy fights. He will also be doing so at welterweight as he revealed to Brazilian outlet Canal Encarada that he would be moving up to 170lbs.

- Advertisementss -

Not only did he announce he would be moving up in weight, but according to Combate, dos Anjos is also targeted to make his return to welterweight against Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando on December 3.

Rafael dos Anjos (31-14) is coming off the KO loss to Rafael Fiziev while before that, he was on a two-fight winning streak as he beat Renato Moicano and Paul Felder by decision. ‘RDA’ went 2-1 after returning to lightweight.

- Advertisement -

In the UFC at welterweight, dos Anjos is 4-4 with wins over Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny, Robbie Lawler, and Kevin Lee. His losses, meanwhile, came against Michael Chiesa, Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, and Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title.

Bryan Barberena (18-8) is riding a three-fight winning streak and coming off a TKO win over Robbie Lawler at UFC 276. During this run, ‘Bam Bam’ has beaten Matt Brown and Darian Weeks. Barberena has been in the UFC since 2014 and has a record of 9-6. He also has notable wins over Jake Ellenberger, Warlley Alves, and Sage Northcutt among others.

With the addition of dos Anjos vs. Barberena at UFC Orlando, the fight card is as follows:

Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Francis Marshall vs. Marcelo Rojo

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakese

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Who do you think will win, Rafael dos Anjos or Bryan Barberena?

- Advertisement -