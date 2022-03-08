Brendan Schaub has a message for fight fans hating on UFC 272 winner Bryce Mitchell

Brendan Schaub had a message for fans who are hating on UFC 272 winner Bryce Mitchell.

It was Bryce Mitchell (15-0 MMA) who defeated Edson Barboza (22-11 MMA) last Saturday, March 5th by decision in a three round contest.

Mitchell, the UFC featherweight contender, has come under scrutiny for discussing his beliefs on mass school shootings, conspiracy theories and vaccines. Mitchell has said he believes the government created Covid-19 to cause ‘chaos‘, he’s also spoken about school shootings being staged by the government to take away second amendment rights.

However, it was also Mitchell, who after his win at UFC 272, at the post fight press conference, vowed to donate half of his fight purse, $45,000, to the Arkansas children with medical conditions.

In speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘The Schaub Show’, Brendan had this to say about fight fans hating on ‘Thug Nasty’:

“The fans that want to harp on Bryce Mitchell and his political or vaccine beliefs, stuff like that. Just have a little bit of an open mind man.

The guys a professional cage fighter, one of the best in the world. His next fight gonna be a big boy too. After you do that to Edson Barboza, he’s off to the races now at featherweight.”

Continuing Brendan Schaub said:

“I’m excited for him. 145 stacked already. Great to have Bryce Mitchell there. If I’m Bryce Mitchell, dude, keep living your truth man. I think that the one thing that will shut up the haters and naysayers is when you get on the mike and go… so this guy made 90 grand, 45k and 45k and I’m gonna donate 45, half of my salary to a children’s hospital to help these kids that have no hope. Can’t hate on that.

No matter what side of the fence you’re on politically, or with government, or conspiracy theories of vaccines, when a guy goes I’m gonna take 1/2 of my salary and give it to sick kids. Okay. Awesome.”

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub that you can’t hate on Bryce Mitchell when he gives 1/2 his purse from his last fight to aid children? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!