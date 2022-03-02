Dana White is considering putting the BMF title on the line at UFC 272

Dana White is apparently considering putting the BMF title on the line at UFC 272.

UFC 272 is coming up this weekend, on Saturday March 5th, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The main event will feature a welterweight match-up between Colby Covington (16-3 MMA) and Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA).

During an interview with Pat Mcafee, Dana White spoke of the possibility of putting the BMF title on the line this weekend (h/t MiddleEasy):

“Yeah, you know, we did the BMF title as a one-time thing,” Dana White said. “It was fun when we did it. But, yeah, you’re probably right. I probably should make that belt on the line when there isn’t a world title fight on the line. Because Masvidal has it.”

The BMF (Baddest Motherf*cker) belt was initiated by the UFC and won by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 back in November of 2019. Masdival won the belt by knockout in the third round again his opponent Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA).

It was to be Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who presented Jorge Masvidal with the BMF title belt.

It was Masvidal who asked ‘The Rock’ to present the BMF belt, and in a tweet Johnson had responded:

“Doing all I can to make this fight. “If I can and you win, I’ll put the belt around your waist at MSG – consider it done. “Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in @ufc history. Can’t wait.”

Since the inception of the BMF belt, UFC president Dana White had said it was to be a one-time event. However, when asked if Dana will actually put the title on the line at UFC 272, he went on to respond:

“Where’s my crew? I don’t know; I don’t know – maybe we do. Maybe!”

Do you think Dana White should put the BMF belt back on the line for the upcoming fight between Masvidal and Covington at UFC 272? Would you like to see ‘The Rock’ back in the Octagon to present it to the winner? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!