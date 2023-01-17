Dan Ige sounds off on conspiracy theorists commenting on Victoria Lee’s death: “Give them freaking respect, because that’s their tragedy”

UFC fighter Dan Ige has hit out at conspiracy theorists over the death of ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Victoria Lee had passed away at the age of 18. Lee had just started her mixed martial arts career, following in the footsteps of her siblings Angela and Christian.

The news led to an outpouring of support from the MMA community. Unfortunately, it also led to some conspiracy theories regarding her passing.

Many, including Angela, have come out and condemned those for doing this during their grieving period.

Dan Ige, who is also from Hawaii like the Lee family, had the following to say on the matter recently.

“Honestly, it’s super hard,” Ige said. “I never knew Victoria. I know Christian, I know Angela, I know her husband, I know their dad. When that news came out, a girl being so young, 18, tons of potential, loved by so many, it’s just heartbreaking because that’s one of our own. I pray that people give them the respect, because on social media everyone wants to come up with the conspiracy.

Ige hits back at Lee theorists

“Was it the vaccine, was it mental health? Was it this, was it that? Like, give them freaking respect, because that’s their tragedy, that’s their loss.

“Give them some respect. An 18-year-old girl passes, and they’re going to mourn that for the rest of their lives. We’re going to wake up Monday and f*cking read the newspaper, ‘What’s next?’ They have to mourn that. It’s an absolute tragedy. They were definitely weighing on my heart, and the only thing you can do is pray for them, because she’s gone, and there’s no bringing her back.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What are your thoughts on Dan Ige’s comments regarding Victoria Lee’s passing? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!