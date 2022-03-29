Fabricio Werdum pulls out of PFL 2022 tournament, likely retired: “It would need to be an out-of-this-world offer”

One of the heavyweight greats might be hanging up the gloves. PFL’s Fabricio Werdum has announced he’s likely retired.

The former UFC heavyweight champion headed over to PFL in 2020. He wound up only having one bout in the promotion’s 2021 season due to injury. That sole fight was a no-contest with Renan Ferreria, originally a loss that was overturned due to a missed tap.

It was assumed that the 44-year-old was going to be a part of the PFL’s 2022 heavyweight season. However, it appears that will not be the case. The Brazilian recently spoke to Ag. Fight, and revealed that he’s likely done inside the cage.

Werdum revealed that his losing interest in fighting was partially due to the Ferreira bout. Along with the fact that he lives in Brazil, but would need to live in the U.S. for months at a time to train. Lastly, the former UFC champion opined that a boxing match is on the table, but unless it’s a big offer, he’s likely done in the cage.

“It’s a bit complicated to say that to a fighter after 24 years of fighting. Even my wife keeps telling me to say I’m retired, that I’m done. I tell her I won’t say it. … But talking about MMA, I think it’s hard for me to come back because it’s more dedication, staying two, three months in the United States, and I’m living in Brazil for a year and three months now. If there’s a boxing match, I’d do it. … To sum it up: boxing, yes. MMA, no. It would need to be an out-of-this-world offer to make me stop doing what I’ve been doing right now.” (h/t MMAFighting)

What do you think about Fabricio Werdum’s possible retirement? What is your favorite fight of the former UFC heavyweight champion?