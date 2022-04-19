Darren Till still confident he can dethrone UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya: “I know I can beat Adesanya”

UFC middleweight Darren Till still believes he can dethrone reigning champion Israel Adesanya in the future.

While he’s hit quite a few stumbling blocks across the last few years, many still believe Darren Till has enough ability to become a genuine contender at either welterweight or middleweight. His association with rising star Khamzat Chimaev has helped the masses to fall into that line of thinking and all eyes are on the next few months to see if and when he’ll return to the Octagon.

In the meantime, he’s back doing interviews as his training continues – and in a chat with Submission Radio, he made it clear that a showdown with Israel Adesanya is still on his mind.

“Yeah, I feel like Adesanya’s a long way off,” Till said. “I feel like I just got to get a few wins under my belt and prove how good I am to the people again. Obviously, as soon as I get that title fight and win, I know I can beat Adesanya. The sky’s the limit then. The possibilities are endless.

“And I’ve just got to work hard and stay humble and do the right things and have a good supportive group around me, which I’ve got now, you know, especially with my newfound venture in Block Asset and these guys. These guys are going to great lengths to look after me in a special way, and it’s humbling for me. I’m a humble man, and it’s humbling when people really want to take care of your well being.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

