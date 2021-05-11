Fabricio Werdum reacts after controversial fight with Renan Ferreira overturned to No Contest

PFL heavyweight contender Fabricio Werdum reacted after his controversial TKO loss to Renan Ferreira was overturned to a No Contest.

Werdum lost via first-round knockout to Ferreira last Thursday at PFL 3, but the finish was marred in controversy as it appeared as though Ferreira had tapped out seconds before he pounded Werdum out. Immediately, Werdum protested the stoppage and said that Ferreira had tapped out. Werdum’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed that Team Werdum would be filing an appeal and they did just that, and it was successful. On Monday, the result of the fight was overturned to a No Contest so Werdum had the loss removed from his record.

Taking to his social media shortly after he received the good news about the fight, Werdum thanked the athletic commission and referee Keith Peterson for their decision for the NC.

First I want to thank the New Jersey Athletic Commission, Mr. Nick Lembo and Mr. Larry Hazzard for working fast to put together all the necessary information and evidences about my last fight. I want to thank the referee Mr. Keith Peterson for his cooperation and honesty. Thank you @pflmma for giving the Commission everything they needed to make the decision. I’m very thankful and grateful for my family, my team, my fans and everyone that has stood by my side, giving me support. The good always wins

Werdum and Ferreira will get one point each in the PFL heavyweight standings, which is the rule for a No Contest. Unfortunately for Ferreira, he lost five points after he initially had a six-point first-round finish. As for Werdum, he was likely looking to get the win by submission, but he will have to settle for a No Contest instead.

