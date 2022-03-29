Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones not in the wrong for Chael Sonnen feud: “He is right”

Daniel Cormier has offered his take on the ongoing Jon Jones vs. Chael Sonnen saga.

‘Bones’ and ‘The Bad Guy’ have been feuding for years. Even after their UFC 159 headliner ended in a dominant win for Jones, they’ve kept talking. For years, Sonnen took aim at the former champion’s history with the law, and now, he is returning the favor.

In December, Sonnen was arrested for a physical altercation. While the charges were first dropped, he was re-charged earlier this month. The 44-year-old is currently being hit with one felony battery charge, as well as ten misdemeanors. In addition to the charges, he’s been sued by individuals claiming that Sonnen struck them without provocation.

Jones has been somewhat gleeful about the whole ordeal. He’s taken his time to hit back at his foe on social media for the charges. However, those such as Dan Hooker, have hit right back at him for having his own history of domestic violence. Brendan Schaub has also cast doubt on the story involving Sonnen, to begin with, while Jones has a documented history with the law.

Daniel Cormier has now offered his take on his YouTube channel. While he sent well-wishes to his ESPN colleague Sonnen, he also noted that Jones has the right to be upset. Especially considering how much hate he’s garnered in the spotlight.

“Jones is right when you’ve dealt with the brunt of that. If I find myself in that issue, and he judges me for that, he’s right, because of the way we’ve treated him over time. Very rarely will I say that this is one of those times. I don’t think his behavior is so misguided because of what he’s been through on our behalf. Chael, keep your head up, my friend.”

