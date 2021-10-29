Claressa Shields reacts following loss at PFL 10, responds to criticism from Jake Paul

Claressa Shields has hit back at Jake Paul’s criticism after her defeat to Abigail Montes at PFL 10 on Wednesday.

After a successful mixed martial arts debut earlier this year, Claressa Shields was handed her first loss in the sport at PFL 10 when she suffered a split decision loss to Abigail Montes. While Montes was the deserving winner, Shields definitely showcased some progress in many aspects of her game.

Jake Paul, who Shields had dismissed when asked questions about him, opted to make fun of the 26-year-old after her defeat. As you can imagine, Shields wasn’t about to sit there and take it.

“This is funny. You come running when I lose a split decision in a [whole] new world [in] MMA but never even once said, ‘Congrats on all you’ve done and aspire to do.’ Two things that remain Jake: I still fight better than you and you won’t accomplish 10 percent of what I have in boxing or life,” Shields said.

“I lost a split decision, I didn’t get my ass whooped, I also improved. All I’m going to do is go back to the drawing board and keep learning. No one said this journey was going to be easy. MMA is new to me, I’m fighting on a world stage after only nine months of training.”

“Unlike Jake I fought a real MMA fighter, he has yet to face a real boxer in boxing, but Showtime will still back him though,” Shields added. “The difference in last night was I’ve never had to fight or even train in a cage so damn slippery. It’s all learning and just different from boxing. I did a lot of things right last night. I just lost a split decision.”

