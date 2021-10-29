Khamzat Chimaev shares his thoughts on upcoming Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington rematch: “Both guys tough guys but nothing special”

Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on the upcoming welterweight title clash between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Chimaev is set to return to the UFC’s Octagon tomorrow night when he takes on Li Jingliang in a highly anticipated welterweight showdown at UFC 267. The Fight Island clash offers up a huge chance for Chimaev to prove that he is, as many believe, a future star in the UFC.

Next weekend will feature Kamaru Usman battling Colby Covington for the strap and as per Chimaev himself, the Chechen doesn’t find either man all too impressive.

“Maybe it’ll go to a decision, maybe someone will get a knockout, both guys tough guys but nothing special,” Chimaev said. “Same thing, both wrestlers and a little bit striking.”

“I will be best fighter in this game and when I finish I want to be remembered like best fighter in this world, pound-for-pound No. 1 and take the belt. As many as possible, maybe two, maybe three.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you think there’s a chance Khamzat Chimaev could become a UFC champion at 170 or 185 by the end of 2022? Let us know your thoughts on his rise to prominence down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!