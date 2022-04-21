Antônio Carlos Júnior claims he made more in one year with PFL than he did in 13 fights with the UFC

PFL champion Antonio Carlos Junior has claimed that he made more in one year with the promotion than he did in 13 fights with UFC.

While he may have always been an intriguing fighter to watch during his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, we never saw Carlos Junior reach the heights that many thought he was capable of. After falling to three straight defeats, the Brazilian made his way over to PFL and entered their light heavyweight tournament.

After going unbeaten across four bouts with two finishes to his name, Carlos Junior won the championship and $1 million in prize money.

During his pre-fight media obligations ahead of PFL 1 last night, the 32-year-old was asked whether or not the amount he earned in one year with PFL exceeded the earnings from his UFC run.

“Definitely,” Carlos Júnior said. “I don’t know how much exactly, but it was not quite a million. It was a big deal to be able to take care of my family and not have to worry about money.”

Quote via MMA News

In his first fight of the new season on Wednesday, Carlos Junior defeated Delan Monte via submission just 29 seconds into the fight.

He’s largely expected to run the gauntlet once again as he goes in pursuit of yet another life-changing amount of money.

How far do you think Antonio Carlos Junior could go in the UFC if he made his way back over?