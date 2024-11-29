2024 PFL World Championships Results and Highlights

The PFL cage touched down in Saudi Arabia earlier today for their final card of 2024.

In the main event, Timur Khizriev met Brendan Loughnane in the featherweight tournament finale. For his part, the Russian entered the cage with a stellar 18-0 undefeated record. However, Loughnane was also riding a wave of momentum. The Brit entered the finals fresh off a three-fight winning streak, last defeating Kai Kamaka in August.

The co-main event saw women’s flyweight contenders face off. Former UFC title challenger Taila Santos signed with the company earlier this year and rattled off three straight victories over the likes of former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche. Meanwhile, Dakota Ditcheva entered the cage with an undefeated 14-0 record, with 13 of those victories coming by way of finish.

The rest of the main card saw light-heavyweights, welterweights, lightweights, and heavyweights collide. However, the PFL MENA championships went down on the prelims, with several massive knockouts. The early prelim card also saw the return of names such as Mansour Barnaoui, as well as Gabriel Braga.

BODY SHOT FINISH! DAKOTA DITCHEVA IS THE 2024 PFL WOMENS FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION! #ANDNOW#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/cU8qbGIiSe — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

PFL World Championships Full Card Results and Highlights

PFL 10 Main Card:

Featherweight: Timur Khizriev def. Brendan Loughnane Decision (unanimous) (50–45, 49–46, 49–46)

Women’s Flyweight: Dakota Ditcheva def. Taila Santos TKO (punches to the body) Round two, 4:41

Light Heavyweight: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Impa Kasanganay KO (punches) Round one, 0:58

Welterweight: Shamil Musaev def. Magomed Umalatov TKO (punches) Round three, 1:44

Lightweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Brent Primus KO (punches) Round three, 2:31

Heavyweight: Denis Goltsov def. Oleg Popov Technical Submission (triangle choke) Round one, 2:55

ITS OVER!!! Dovlet Yagshimuradov takes the 2024 PFL Light Heavyweight World Title to Turkmenistan!#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/AkXnGGFXID — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

PFL MENA Championships (Prelims)

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Maraoune Bellagouit KO (punches) Round one, 3:21

Welterweight: Omar El Dafrawy def. Mohammad Alaqraa TKO (punches) Round two, 0:57

Women’s Atomweight: Hattan Alsaif def. Lilya Osmani TKO (knees to the body) Round two, 1:37

Bantamweight: Ali Taleb def. Rachid El Hazoume KO (punch) Round one, 1:25

Lightweight: Mohsen Mohammadseifi def. Georges Eid Decision (unanimous) (50–45, 50–45, 49–46)

HATTAN ALSAIF KNEES HER WAY TO ANOTHER WIN!#PFLWorldChampionship | #PFLMENA

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+

MAIN CARD: 1PM ET pic.twitter.com/zrY5u0AhXg — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

Early Prelims

Lightweight: Mansour Barnaoui def. Alfie Davis Submission (rear-naked choke) Round three, 3:41

Heavyweight: Slim Trabelsi def. Abraham Bably Decision (split) (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Featherweight: Gabriel Alves Braga def. Jeremy Kennedy Decision (unanimous) (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Featherweight: Asaël Adjoudj def. Jose Perez Submission (guillotine choke) Round three, 1:10

Welterweight: Costello van Steenis def. João Vitor Dantas KO (head kick) Round one, 0:48

HEADSHOT 💀🎯 COSTELLO VAN STEENIS WASTED NO TIME TO GET THE ACTION STARTED [ #PFLWorldChampionship | TODAY | Early Card 7AM ET | 1PM ET | ESPN+] pic.twitter.com/pUKhiyNbdh — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024



