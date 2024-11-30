Video | Andre Onana play fights with PFL champion Francis Ngannou at Old Trafford: “I demand a rematch”

Manchester United star Andre Onana recently fought with PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

‘The Predator’ is fresh off his return to the cage in Saudi Arabia last month. In the main event of PFL: Battle Of The Giants, Francis Ngannou collided with former tournament winner Renan Ferreira. For the former UFC champion, the bout was his first in MMA since a decision victory over Ciryl Gane in January 2022.

While some pre-fight felt ‘Problema’ could pose some issues for Francis Ngannou, the bout wasn’t even close. The former UFC champion took down the Brazilian early in round one and quickly secured a knockout win. With the dominant victory, Ngannou became the first-ever PFL Superfights heavyweight champion.

Just a few weeks removed from that victory, Francis Ngannou got to show off his grappling once again. Earlier today, a video emerged of ‘The Predator’ out at the famous Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. There, Ngannou “fought” with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana. The two threw a few light-hearted shots on the feet before the PFL star secured a big takedown.

PFL Superfights champion Francis Ngannou “fights” with Manchester’s Andre Onana

Their “fight” was clearly in jest, and the two were seen laughing afterward. On Instagram, Andre Onana wrote that he wants a rematch with Francis Ngannou. In response, ‘The Predator’ joked back on social media that the goalkeeper should be careful what he wishes for.

For what it’s worth, the PFL heavyweight champion does have a lot of options for his next bout. Following his first-round stoppage win over Ferreira last month, Francis Ngannou quickly revealed plans for his return. According to the former UFC titleholder, he wants to be back in the cage sometime in early spring.

However, Francis Ngannou’s next fight could come in the boxing ring as well. Earlier this month, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder called for a showdown with ‘The Predator’ in 2025. Ngannou has welcomed the fight, stating that he wouldn’t mind facing ‘The Bronze Bomber’ next, depending on how talks go with the PFL.

What do you make of this news involving the PFL heavyweight champion? Who do you want to see Francis Ngannou face next?