Police report reveals former Bellator champ Daniel Straus was arrested for allegedly stabbing a female victim

Former two-time Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus was arrested last Friday for an incident that took place late last month.

MMA Junkie confirmed on Monday after an initial report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that Straus was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The bond is currently $100,000.

The details of the arrest state that Straus allegedly struck and stabbed a woman he has been in an “on and off relationship” with for three years with a “sharp instrument.” Therefore leaving the victim with a puncture wound that required stitches as well as “a large contusion to her right eye.”

After not wanting to release a statement, the victim would eventually note that she “is in complete fear of the defendant and feels that if he is not apprehended that he will come after her and cause further harm to her for notifying the police.”

Daniel Straus (26-9) is still a member of the Bellator roster as he last competed in September 2019 as part of the featherweight Grand Prix opening round. He would go on to lose a unanimous decision against Derek Campos.

Regarding the recent arrest, Bellator shared the following comments with MMA Junkie.

“Bellator is aware of the situation and has been in contact with his team. The organization has no additional comment at this time.”

For Daniel Straus, this isn’t his first run-in with the law. From 2004 to 2007 Straus was incarcerated via charges of robbery. Six years later in Fort Lauderdale and he would be arrested on four traffic and drug charges. Via the records of arrest, the former Bellator champ was charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of cannabis of more than 20 grams, possession of MDMA/ecstasy, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 36-year old is currently 1-3 in his last four outings with that lone victory coming via first-round rear-naked choke of Shane Krutchen in March 2019.