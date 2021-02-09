Jon Jones quotes Vince Lombardi while reflecting on one-year anniversary of Dominick Reyes fight

UFC superstar Jon Jones quoted NFL legend Vince Lombardi while reflecting on the one-year anniversary of his fight against Dominick Reyes.

The day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Jones used a quote from the legendary football coach Lombardi to discuss his feelings one year after the fight with Reyes. In what was one of the toughest fights Jones has ever had in the Octagon, he won a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards in a fight that many observers felt Reyes should have won. In the months following that fight, Jones announced he will move up to heavyweight. Still, he couldn’t help but take to his social media and comment on the Reyes fight exactly one year to the day it happened. Check out what he wrote on Instagram.

#OneYearAgoToday The process is not always going to be easy but keep your faith and stay in the fight. “I firmly believe that any man’s finest hour, the greatest fulfillment of all that he holds dear, is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle – victorious.” Vince Lombardi

UFC president Dana White has said that Jones will face the winner of UFC 260’s main event heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou when he makes his return to the Octagon. By the time Jones makes his debut in the UFC’s heaviest weight class, it will have been well over a year since the Reyes fight went down. It will be interesting to see how Jones looks in his return to the Octagon considering the long layoff, but he’s had several layoffs of similar length throughout his light heavyweight career and has always performed well afterward.

Do you think we will ever see the rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes?