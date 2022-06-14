Just Scrap Radio Ep. 82 with Josh Emmett, Joe Lauzon, Kyle Daukaus, Adrian Yanez, and Ricardo Ramos

The 82nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Austin.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event and the seventh-ranked featherweight Josh Emmett (2:05). UFC lightweight Joe Lauzon (16:13) then comes on. UFC middleweight Kyle Daukaus (38:16) stops by. Then, UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez (54:28) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight Ricardo Ramos (1:14:43).

Josh Emmett opens up the show to preview his UFC Austin main event fight against Calvin Kattar. The Team Alpha Male product talks about how this fight came together and brought in Shane Burgos – who fought both Emmett and Kattar – for this camp. He also says this is a title eliminator bout as he thinks the winner will get a title shot.

Joe Lauzon then comes on to preview his UFC Austin co-main event against Donald Cerrone and how the fight came together so quickly. Joe talks about the fight being canceled on the morning of UFC 274, the scales may be being off which led to Charles Oliveira being stripped. He also touches on potentially fighting in Boston this fall and when he may retire.

Kyle Daukaus joins the program to preview his UFC Austin fight against Roman Dolidze. Kyle talks about whether or not he was surprised that he got this matchup, and fighting in front of fans for the first time in the UFC. He then touches on what a win does for him and what his goal for the year is.

Adrian Yanez stops by to discuss his UFC Austin fight against Tony Kelley and how he has received a ton of support from Brazilians since Kelley’s comments. He says Gilbert Burns has offered him money if he KO’s Kelley. Adrian also talks about finally fighting in Texas and what a win does for him.

Ricardo Ramos closes out the show to preview his UFC Austin fight against Danny Chavez. Ricardo talks about his loss to Zubaira Tukhugov, signing a new fight deal, and what a win over Chavez does for him.

