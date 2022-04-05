Just Scrap Radio Ep. 73 with Alexander Volkanovski, Mackenzie Dern, Ian Garry, Eddie Cha, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Vinc Pichel, and Jared Vanderaa

The 73rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 273 and it is stacked.

We’re first joined by the UFC’s featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski (3:23). Fifth-ranked strawweight, Mackenzie Dern (26:57) then comes on. UFC welterweight, Ian Garry (42:58) joins the show. Korean Zombie’s head coach, Eddie Cha (1:04:42) then stops by. Eighth-ranked UFC heavyweight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (1:18:29) then joins the show. UFC lightweight, Vinc Pichel (1:30:45) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC heavyweight, Jared Vanderaa (1:47:37).

Alexander Volkanovski opens up the show to preview his UFC 273 title defense against Korean Zombie. Volkanovski talks about Max Holloway pulling out of the bout and how Zombie was the one who stepped in. He also touches on the state of the featherweight division.

Mackenzie Dern then joins the show to preview her UFC 273 fight against Tecia Torres. Mackenzie talks about her last fight which was a main event loss to Marina Rodriguez and what she took away from it. She also shares her prediction of Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza.

Ian Garry joins the program to preview his UFC 273 fight against Darian Weeks. He talks about the Conor McGregor comparisons, training at Sanford MMA, and his timeline to enter the rankings and fight for the belt.

Eddie Cha then comes on to discuss Korean Zombie’s featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski. The head coach talks about the training camp and how Henry Cejudo has been a key factor in this camp.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik stops by to preview his UFC 273 fight against Marcin Tybura. Jairzinho talks about his last loss to Curtis Blaydes, how this fight came together, and what a win over Tybura does for him. He also touches on the state of the heavyweight division.

Vinc Pichel then joins the program to discuss his UFC 273 bout against Mark O. Madsen and why he wanted this fight to prove the doubters wrong.

Jared Vanderaa concludes the show to preview his UFC 273 bout against Aleksei Oleinik. Jared talks about how this fight came together, him fighting for his UFC career and what a win does for him.

