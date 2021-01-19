Conor McGregor declares Fight Island “my island”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has arrived on Fight Island—Yas Island in Abu Dhabi—and he’s already claiming ownership of it.

McGregor is slated to take on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 this Saturday on the Island. While most fighters on the card flew to Abu Dhabi directly, or through Las Vegas, McGregor first made a pitstop in Dubai, before eventually moving on to the scene of the action.

McGregor made his grand arrival on Fight Island yesterday, and was quick to proclaim it as his own on Instagram.

“My island,” McGregor wrote.

While I can’t say for certain, I want to believe this is a reference to the scene from Braveheart when the Irishman Stephen tells William Wallace and his fellow Scots that Ireland is his island. See it below and judge for yourself.

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he defeated record-collecting veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO. It took him just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

His UFC 257 fight with Poirier will be a rematch of a 2014 featherweight fight that he won by first-round knockout. Heading into this second fight, he’s predicted he’ll dispose of his rival in less than a minute.

