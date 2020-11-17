Joe Rogan reflects on how he became “a massive Mike Tyson fan”

It’s no secret that UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a massive fan of heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Just days ahead of Tyson’s anticipated return to the ring opposite fellow Roy Jones Jr., Rogan explained how he became such a big fan of the boxing icon.

It all started with an issue of Sports Illustrated.

“Many thanks to @sportsillustrated for this framed photo of the iconic ‘Kid Dynamite’ cover of their magazine from 1986,” Rogan wrote on Instagram. “@miketyson was, and is a huge inspiration for me, and back when he was 19 on the cover of @sportsillustrated it signified a new era in boxing and a complete rebirth of the heavyweight division. We talked about this cover on the podcast, and @sportsillustrated was kind enough to send this to me.

“I can remember clearly buying this issue and becoming a massive Mike Tyson fan,” Rogan added. “He changed boxing for a lot of people, and reignited public interest in heavyweights. I’m pretty damn pumped to watch him vs the great @royjonesjrofficial on November 28th, but regardless of the outcome this framed photo will be a prized possession on my wall.”

As Joe Rogan says, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will fight on November 28. The bout, which will be contested over eight two-minute rounds, will be the 54-year-old Tyson’s first since since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in what was expected to be the final fight of his career. The 51-year-old Jones, on the other hand, fought far more recently, having last stepped into the ring in 2018, when he defeated Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

Will you be watching when these two legends of boxing collide later this month? Who do you think will come out on top?