PHOTO | Check out the new UFC 244 poster

The official UFC 244 poster has been released. The main event is a five-round title fight for the new BMF belt between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

“Who IS the BMF in the game?! Your official #UFC244 poster has landed!”

UFC 244 takes place Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Masvidal vs. Diaz is set for a five-round main event for the inaugural UFC BMF title, and The Rock is expected to place the belt around the winner’s waist.

Diaz first called out Masvidal after he defeated Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August. The fight was immediately met with excitement by fans and those in the UFC, who didn’t take long to go ahead and book the fight. It wasn’t expected to headline a pay-per-view, but after the UFC had issues booking Kamaru Usman against Colby Covington for UFC 244, the promotion went ahead and elevated Masvidal and Diaz to the main event. It’s now become arguably the most highly-anticipated fight on the UFC’s remaining 2019 calendar.

Also on the UFC 244 card is an intriguing middleweight co-main event bout between Darren Till and Kelvin Gastelum. As well, welterweights Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque meet, while light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Corey Anderson clash. In addition, heavyweights meet as Derrick Lewis takes on Blagoy Ivanov and Andrei Arlovski meets Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Further down the card, Lyman Good meets Chance Rencountre in a welterweight bout, Edmen Shahbazyan takes on Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout, and a pair of featherweight bouts feature Shane Burgos against Makwan Amirkhani and Julio Arce against Hakeem Dawodu. On paper, it looks like a very deep and stacked card. But, of course, the fight everyone is looking forward to the most is Masvidal vs. Diaz.

