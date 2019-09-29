Bettor places $30K wager on Jorge Masvidal

One fight fan — or perhaps a group of fans pooling their resources — is extremely confident Jorge Masvidal will defeat Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, a $30,000 wager was recently placed on the Miami native Masvidal at the Las Vegas SuperBook.

A $30k wager was placed on Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) to defeat Nate Diaz today at the Las Vegas SuperBook, per @vegasmurray. The book is expecting a sizable betting handle for the BMF title fight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 28, 2019

As Okamoto states, Masvidal and Diaz will meet for the newly conceived BMF title. For those who have been living under rocks, BMF stands for “baddest motherf**ker.”

This unique title fight, as aforementioned, will go down at UFC 244, scheduled for November 2 inside New York City’s world famous Madison Square Garden. It will serve as the card’s main event.

Masvidal will enter the fight on a two-fight streak, having recently flatlined Ben Askren in a record-breaking five seconds, and decimated Darren Till with a nuclear, second-round punch.

Diaz, on the other hand, recently returned from a three-year hiatus to defeat Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision.

Though the undisputed UFC welterweight title will not be on the line in this fight, it is generating massive mainstream appeal. So much so that pro wrestling superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is expected to award the winner with the BMF title.

If you had $30,000 to blow, who would you wager it on? Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/27/2019.