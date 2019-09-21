Dana White confirms The Rock will present BMF Belt at UFC 244

Dana White has confirmed that The Rock will be in attendance at Madison Square Garden on November 2, and will present the BMF belt to the UFC 244 main event winner.

UFC 244 is headlined by a welterweight bout between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

The winner of the fight will take home the promotions new ‘BMF Belt’.

The UFC President spoke to TMZ Sports where he confirmed his plans to have ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson take part in November’s highly anticipated pay-per-view event.

“I think the belt is like fifty grand ($50,000.00),” Dana White said when asked how much the BMF Belt cost to make. “He’s gonna. (The Rock) is going to (hand out the BMF Belt). He is taking my job for the night. If The Rock wants to do it, The Rock gets what The Rock wants.”

Nate Diaz was most recently seen in action at UFC 241, where he ‘defended’ his BMF Belt by scoring a decision victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

That bout marked the Stockton Native’s first fight in 3 years, as he had last competed against Conor McGregor at UFC 202.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 239 event, where he scored the fastest knockout it promotional history after catching Ben Askren with a flying knee just seconds into their fight.

Prior to demolishing ‘Funky’, ‘Gamebred’ was coming off a sensational knockout victory over Darren Till at UFC London.

Check out an amazing preview for UFC 244’s BMF Title Fight here.

What do you think of the news that The Rock will be presenting the BMF Belt to the winner of the UFC 244 main event this November at Madison Square Garden? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 21, 2019