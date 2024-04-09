Paulo Costa claims Sean Strickland turned down a fight against him, Strickland responds

UFC fighter Paulo Costa has claimed that Sean Strickland turned down a fight against him – which Sean has refuted.

Right now, the middleweight division is looking pretty interesting. There are plenty of top stars battling it out for the belt right now, and beyond that, there are so many rising names just waiting to make an impact. Two names that we’re very familiar with, of course, are Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland.

Strickland has always been a pretty controversial figure. At this moment in time, though, fans are more interested in seeing who he’ll battle next in the Octagon.

As per Paulo Costa in a recent interview, it could’ve been him.

Paulo Costa says that the UFC initially wanted him to fight Jared Cannonier in June, but recently they offered him to fight Sean Strickland on June 1st at #UFC302 He says Sean Strickland turned it down 😬 (via. @coachandcasual) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/RRmgXTrYct — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 8, 2024