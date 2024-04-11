Muay Thai Legend Liam Harrison booked for ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 11, 2024

After nearly two years on the sidelines, Liam Harrison will make his long-awaited return to ONE Championship.

Liam Harrison

This happens at ONE 167 on Prime Video, which airs live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. There, he takes on Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Initially, Harrison faced uncertainty about his future in the sport.

The British legend sustained a severe knee injury during his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title bout against then-champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

But through perseverance and hard work, “Hitman” rebuilt himself to full strength. Now, he is ready to resume his storied career.

His lengthy layoff came at a time when he was enjoying a remarkable run in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

One of his most memorable victories was against Muangthai PK Saenchai. This bout showcased Harrison’s indomitable spirit as he rallied from being knocked down twice to secure a stunning victory.

Katsuki Kitano provides stern test for Liam Harrison

Katsuki Kitano represents a new generation of talent rising through the ranks of ONE Championship.

The Japanese striker has shown tremendous promise, highlighted by his impressive debut performance against Halil Kutukcu in October 2023.

Moreover, his style contrasts with Liam Harrison’s aggressive approach. The 27-year-old relies on lightning-fast blows from range to control the pace and create openings.

With a seven-fight winning streak under his belt, Kitano poses a formidable challenge for Harrison.

Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo fires shots at old foe Nicholas Meregali: "He's running"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2024
Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo faces Blake Cooper in MMA debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2024

Kade Ruotolo is set to make his much-awaited MMA debut on June 7.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci moves up in weight to rematch old tormentor Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 9, 2024

Mikey Musumeci is stepping out of his comfort zone.

Alexis Nicolas
ONE Championship

Alexis Nicolas relives world title win at ONE Fight Night 21: “It’s a very good feeling”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 9, 2024

Alexis Nicolas is currently in a state of indescribable elation.

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan, Ruotolo Twins Bag $50,000 bonuses at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 8, 2024

Three athletes left the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with some bonuses thanks to their spectacular performances at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video last Friday, April 5.

Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex to put friendship with Denice Zamboanga aside for ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 6, 2024
Rich Franklin
ONE Championship

Rich Franklin to appear at USA Muaythai Grand Nationals

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 5, 2024

The American martial arts community will witness a momentous occasion when Rich Franklin makes an appearance at the 2024 USA Muaythai Grand Nationals Tournament.

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

Smilla Sundell to battle Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2024

The main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video promises an encounter like no other. In fact, two of Muay Thai’s biggest stars gear up to slug it out with 26 pounds at stake.

Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship

Lions Nation MMA rallies behind Jeremy Pacatiw ahead of ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2024

Jeremy Pacatiw may be coming off a 16-month layoff, but his teammates at Lions Nation MMA are brimming with confidence in his ability to seize the moment.

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan promises to be "one of the biggest names" in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2024

Ben Tynan knows that winning his next assignment will determine his career trajectory moving forward.