Muay Thai Legend Liam Harrison booked for ONE 167

After nearly two years on the sidelines, Liam Harrison will make his long-awaited return to ONE Championship.

This happens at ONE 167 on Prime Video, which airs live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. There, he takes on Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Initially, Harrison faced uncertainty about his future in the sport.

The British legend sustained a severe knee injury during his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title bout against then-champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

But through perseverance and hard work, “Hitman” rebuilt himself to full strength. Now, he is ready to resume his storied career.

His lengthy layoff came at a time when he was enjoying a remarkable run in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

One of his most memorable victories was against Muangthai PK Saenchai. This bout showcased Harrison’s indomitable spirit as he rallied from being knocked down twice to secure a stunning victory.