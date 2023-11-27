Former title challenger Paulo Costa hints he will return to the Octagon at UFC 297

By Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa has hinted that he will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 297 next year.

Paulo Costa

For the longest time now, Paulo Costa has served as one of the most interesting characters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Between his fight style and his infectious personality, the Brazilian has certainly turned a few heads since becoming one of the top contenders at middleweight. Some love him and some hate him, but nobody can deny the impact he has as a figure in mixed martial arts.

RELATED: VIDEO | PAULO COSTA ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN UFC 294 BRAWL

Many have been wondering when we’re going to see him in the Octagon again. He was scheduled to battle it out with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, only for an injury to prevent him from doing so.

According to the following tweet, Costa may well be back in time for the first UFC pay-per-view of the year.

Costa’s tease

“Jan 20 [fist and fire emojis]”.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Paulo has opted to tease fans and media members without following through on an announcement. In equal measure, it does seem as if he’s on the road to recovery from his aforementioned injury.

UFC 297 is set to take place on January 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The main event will also be a middleweight collision as Sean Strickland defends his newly-won belt against Dricus du Plessis.

It may seem like an outside possibility, but there’s also a chance that Costa could be prepared to serve as the backup fighter for the main event. At this point, no announcement has been made either way.

Would you be interested in seeing Paulo Costa compete at UFC 297? Who would be your ideal opponent for him to face? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

