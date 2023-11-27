Former title challenger Paulo Costa hints he will return to the Octagon at UFC 297

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa has hinted that he will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 297 next year.

For the longest time now, Paulo Costa has served as one of the most interesting characters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Between his fight style and his infectious personality, the Brazilian has certainly turned a few heads since becoming one of the top contenders at middleweight. Some love him and some hate him, but nobody can deny the impact he has as a figure in mixed martial arts.

Many have been wondering when we’re going to see him in the Octagon again. He was scheduled to battle it out with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, only for an injury to prevent him from doing so.

According to the following tweet, Costa may well be back in time for the first UFC pay-per-view of the year.