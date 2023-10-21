Video | Paulo Costa issues statement after being involved in UFC 294 brawl
Former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa has issued a statement after being involved in a brawl at UFC 294.
Costa (14-2 MMA) was originally scheduled to compete at today’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi against undefeated sensation Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA).
However, after undergoing elbow surgery just a couple of weeks prior to the event, the Brazilian bomber was forced to withdraw from the card entirely due to ineligibility.
Despite not being able to participate on the pay-per-view fight card, Paulo Costa was still in attendance for today’s fights.
During the main card extravaganza, a man leaped from the stands and attempted to attached ‘Borrachinha’. This caused a brawl to ensue and resulted in Costa having to defend himself.
Check out the footage of the wild incident below:
Paulo Costa got to fight after all 😳 #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/kBnDzKy2rN
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 21, 2023
Thankfully security was able to intervene before anyone got seriously hurt.
Shortly following the wild incident, Paulo Costa took to Twitter where he issued the following statement:
Don’t mess with me lil chenchen I send you back home with smack straight in ur big forehead 😂😂 my right arm is working already 🔥🧃🤜🔪 pic.twitter.com/3mN1ATrWsw
— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 21, 2023
“Don’t mess with me lil chenchen, I send you back home with smack straight in ur big forehead 😂😂 my right arm is working already 🔥🧃🤜🔪”
Costa has not competed inside of the Octagon since scoring a unanimous decision win over Luke Rockhold on the main card of UFC 278 back in August of 2022.
The hard-hitting Brazilian was forced to sit and watch on as his slated UFC 294 opponent Khamzat Chimaev scored a majority decision victory over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in today’s co-main event.
Who would you like to see Paulo Costa fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your ideas in the comment section on social media.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Paulo Costa UFC UFC 294