Felipe Lobo aims to KO Saemapetch once again at ONE Fight Night 17

Felipe Lobo has one goal in mind when he returns to the ring on December 8 — to knock out Saemapetch Fairtex once again.

Both men are scheduled to run it back in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. This event airs in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Their paths first crossed at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April, a clash that defied expectations.

Saemapetch entered the bout as the heavy favorite, and he seemed to be on his way to victory when the Thai decked Lobo in the second round.

However, the Brazilian showcased resilience and skill, turning the tables in the third frame to score a come-from-behind knockout win.

As they prepare to face off once again, “Demolition Man” is determined to prove that lightning can indeed strike twice.

“I believe I can win this fight again by knockout,” Lobo said.

Despite the victory a few months ago, Lobo refuses to be complacent heading into the rematch.

“Saemapetch is a more aggressive guy. He moves forward all the time. He’s a good fighter,” the current #2-ranked contender said.

Learning from their initial encounter, Lobo plans to operate behind his counter-strikes and movement to offset Saemapetch’s aggressiveness.

“My style is more skillful. I like to work on my dodges, and I try to be more intelligent in fights. I’m better technically and stronger too,” he said.