Paul Craig calls out Sean Strickland after announcing move to the UFC’s middleweight division

Paul Craig has called out Sean Strickland after announcing plans to make a move to the UFC’s middleweight division.

While he may not be the most consistent, Paul Craig is certainly entertaining. In addition to his fun personality, he also holds UFC wins over the likes of Magomed Ankalaev and Jamahal Hill. If that doesn’t prove his credentials, nothing will.

However, following a few recent losses, he’s opted to make the jump down to middleweight. The 35-year-old hopes it’ll give him a second wind in the UFC as he continues to try and push for a title opportunity.

Things are heating up at 185 pounds, as we know, and Craig already has a potential opponent in mind.

“We had this idea of going to middleweight, not because light heavyweight is done, but just the way light heavyweight is sitting at the moment, there’s not a lot of fights above me who I’m going to get to fight,” Craig said. So I’m like, ‘Right, maybe there’s an opportunity at middleweight.’ So we’re like, ‘Right, we’ve got a bit of time. Just had a nose operation. Let’s see if we can make the weight and then go in on the Saturday and spar hard, and see if we can perform.’”

Craig eyes Strickland

“I do believe at middleweight there’s some opportunities for me,” Craig added. “I like the idea of Sean Strickland, I like the idea of that fight. He’s gonna stand in front of you, isn’t he? You don’t look at him and think, ‘Right, he’s a very dangerous striker, and I’m imagining he’s got very good wrestling, very good jiu-jitsu.’ I’m just a jiu-jitsu guy fighting MMA. I believe I can capitalize on that.”

