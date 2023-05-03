search
Paul Craig Sean Strickland UFC

Paul Craig calls out Sean Strickland after announcing move to the UFC’s middleweight division

By Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023
Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22

Paul Craig has called out Sean Strickland after announcing plans to make a move to the UFC’s middleweight division.

While he may not be the most consistent, Paul Craig is certainly entertaining. In addition to his fun personality, he also holds UFC wins over the likes of Magomed Ankalaev and Jamahal Hill. If that doesn’t prove his credentials, nothing will.

However, following a few recent losses, he’s opted to make the jump down to middleweight. The 35-year-old hopes it’ll give him a second wind in the UFC as he continues to try and push for a title opportunity.

Things are heating up at 185 pounds, as we know, and Craig already has a potential opponent in mind.

“We had this idea of going to middleweight, not because light heavyweight is done, but just the way light heavyweight is sitting at the moment, there’s not a lot of fights above me who I’m going to get to fight,” Craig said. So I’m like, ‘Right, maybe there’s an opportunity at middleweight.’ So we’re like, ‘Right, we’ve got a bit of time. Just had a nose operation. Let’s see if we can make the weight and then go in on the Saturday and spar hard, and see if we can perform.’”

Craig eyes Strickland

“I do believe at middleweight there’s some opportunities for me,” Craig added. “I like the idea of Sean Strickland, I like the idea of that fight. He’s gonna stand in front of you, isn’t he? You don’t look at him and think, ‘Right, he’s a very dangerous striker, and I’m imagining he’s got very good wrestling, very good jiu-jitsu.’ I’m just a jiu-jitsu guy fighting MMA. I believe I can capitalize on that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Are you intrigued by Paul Craig vs Sean Strickland? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus

UFC heavyweight contender says fight fans need to forget about a Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich matchup: “There’s no chance”

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023
Matt Frevola
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Matt Frevola admits he was "surprised" to get Drew Dober fight at UFC 288, vows to be the first person to KO him in the UFC: "He's never been hit by me before"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Matt Frevola didn’t expect to get a ranked opponent for his next fight, but was thrilled when he was offered Drew Dober at UFC 288. After Frevola picked up a KO win over Ottman Azaitar […]

Stephen-Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira removed from UFC 289

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira will no longer be fighting at UFC 289. Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that the Thompson vs. Pereira bout has been scrapped from the pay-per-view event on June 10 in Vancouver, […]

UFC 277, Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena
Dana White

Julianna Pena out of UFC 289 with a broken rib, Amanda Nunes now defends title against Irene Aldana

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

The trilogy between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will no longer be happening at UFC 289. UFC president, Dana White took to Instagram to announce that Pena has suffered a broken rib and is out […]

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz set for court hearing in June for involvement in New Orleans street fight

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

Nate Diaz will be heading to a New Orleans court in June. MMAFighting revealed that Diaz is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on June 27 at 3 p.m. in New Orleans for his involvement […]

Khaos Williams

Khaos Williams expects to add to his highlight-reel with KO win over Rolando Bedoya at UFC 288: "He's going to get put out, it's that simple"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023
Bryce Mitchell
Movsar Evloev

Bryce Mitchell forced out of UFC 288 fight against Movsar Evloev, replacement opponent found

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

UFC 288 has taken a hit as Bryce Mitchell is out of his scheduled fight. According to Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes, Mitchell has suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to pull out […]

Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev responds to callout from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

Susan Cox - May 2, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is responding to the callout from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman. Chimaev (12-0 MMA) last fought and defeated Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) at UFC 279 in September of last year. Usman (20-3 MMA) […]

Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is far from over: “I’m still better”

Susan Cox - May 2, 2023

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is far from over. Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have a history from kickboxing to MMA. It was back in 2016 where Adesanya and Pereira fought at […]

Just Scrap Radio 121, UFC 288
Khaos Williams

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 121 with Matt Frevola, Khaos Williams, Devin Clark, and Parker Porter

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023

The 121st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 288 on Saturday. We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (2:13). Next, UFC welterweight Khaos Williams […]