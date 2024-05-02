Jackie Buntan, Anissa Meksen battle for inaugural ONE World Title

American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan ventures over into the kickboxing world to take on one of the sport’s greats for World Title glory.

The California native faces French-Algerian legend Anissa Meksen for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

The pair lock horns at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, live in U.S. primetime on July 5.

Buntan has been a staple of ONE’s strawweight Muay Thai division since making her promotional bow in 2021.

The 26-year-old has won six of her seven contests under the ONE banner so far. Her sole blemish was for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title against teen phenom Smilla Sundell the following year.

Her most recent appearance, an action-packed unanimous decision win over Martine Michieletto, extended her current win streak to three fights. With momentum on her side, Buntan has earned another shot at a newly minted 26-pound gold belt.

Anissa Meksen once again attempts to crown her legendary career with ONE gold

Anissa Meksen has virtually done it all in the sport of kickboxing, but she’ll get another chance to add the coveted ONE belt that has alluded her when she faces Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 23.

“C18” has collected seven World Titles in her storied career, during which she has amassed a staggering 103-6 professional record.

The 35-year-old reeled off three dominant wins to begin her ONE tenure before she faced Thai superstar “The Queen” Phetjeeja for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Title last December.

Meksen came up short that night by unanimous decision, and now she’ll move up a weight class to take on one of the best strawweight strikers on the planet in search of the elusive ONE World Title.