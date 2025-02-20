Michael Chandler reacts to Dana White announcing Paddy Pimblett fight for UFC 314

Chandler Promises Fireworks at UFC 314

Taking to his X account, Michael Chandler expressed excitement in facing Paddy “The Baddy.” The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion believes he will have his hand raised on fight night.

#UFC314 in Miami vs Pimblett! This sport moves fast and time waits for nobody…an imperfect plan executed now is better than a perfect plan executed in the future.

–

Walk On.

–

See you at the top! pic.twitter.com/m8JYZQCNA3 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 20, 2025

“I like the matchup, love the matchup actually,” Chandler said. “I respect Paddy. I think Paddy’s a skilled fighter, I think he’s still got a bright future but I think he’s gonna run into a buzz saw named Michael Chandler on April 12th. As always, I will be the most entertaining guy that steps inside the Octagon that night. I will have everybody on their feet. I will have everybody on the edge of their seat, and in typical Chandler fashion, I’m going out there with one goal in mind and that’s to separate our opponent from consciousness.”

Chandler’s last outing took place back in November 2024. He dropped a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira in their rematch. While it was a mostly one-sided fight, Chandler did make things interesting in the final round when he dropped “do Bronx.” Ultimately, it was too little, too late for Chandler.

As for Pimblett, he is unbeaten under the UFC banner. He scored a technical submission finish over King Green in the opening frame of their July 2024 bout. Pimblett is riding an eight-fight winning streak and Chandler will be the biggest name he’s fought since Tony Ferguson back in late 2023.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.