Michael Chandler reacts to Dana White announcing Paddy Pimblett fight for UFC 314

By Fernando Quiles - February 20, 2025

Michael Chandler is fired up to share the Octagon with Paddy Pimblett.

Michael Chandler

This past Wednesday night, UFC CEO Dana White announced a slew of marquee fights scheduled for the coming months. One of the bouts made official is a lightweight tilt between Chandler and Pimblett. That fight will take place on the UFC 314 card on April 12th. Headlining the card will be a UFC Featherweight Championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Chandler believes he will steal the show yet again.

RELATED: DANA WHITE ANNOUNCES STACKED UFC 314 CARD INCLUDING FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Chandler Promises Fireworks at UFC 314

Taking to his X account, Michael Chandler expressed excitement in facing Paddy “The Baddy.” The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion believes he will have his hand raised on fight night.

“I like the matchup, love the matchup actually,” Chandler said. “I respect Paddy. I think Paddy’s a skilled fighter, I think he’s still got a bright future but I think he’s gonna run into a buzz saw named Michael Chandler on April 12th. As always, I will be the most entertaining guy that steps inside the Octagon that night. I will have everybody on their feet. I will have everybody on the edge of their seat, and in typical Chandler fashion, I’m going out there with one goal in mind and that’s to separate our opponent from consciousness.”

Chandler’s last outing took place back in November 2024. He dropped a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira in their rematch. While it was a mostly one-sided fight, Chandler did make things interesting in the final round when he dropped “do Bronx.” Ultimately, it was too little, too late for Chandler.

As for Pimblett, he is unbeaten under the UFC banner. He scored a technical submission finish over King Green in the opening frame of their July 2024 bout. Pimblett is riding an eight-fight winning streak and Chandler will be the biggest name he’s fought since Tony Ferguson back in late 2023.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

