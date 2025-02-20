Islam Makhachev’s manager sounds off on possible Ilia Topuria bout: “We already gave chances to featherweight champ”

By Josh Evanoff - February 20, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s manager doesn’t seem to be a fan of a potential bout with former UFC champion Ilia Topuria.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

The UFC lightweight champion is fresh off his return to the cage last month in Los Angeles. There, Islam Makhachev met a short-notice replacement, Renato Moicano. While he was initially set to face Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311, an injury forced him out. As a result, Makhachev handed the short-notice ‘Money Moicano’ a first-round submission loss.

Following that win, Islam Makhachev appears to be set for a fight with Ilia Topuria. Earlier this week, ‘El Matador’ vacated his UFC featherweight title, setting the stage for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes in May. While Dana White didn’t confirm that Topuria would face Makhachev next, that’s clearly the goal.

Reports have emerged about Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria potentially taking place in the summer, likely in June for International Fight Week. However, it seems the UFC lightweight champion’s manager isn’t in favor of the bout. Taking to X earlier today, Rizvan Magomedov made a post calling for Topuria to prove he’s a “legit lightweight”.

Manager of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev downplays Ilia Topuria bout

Magomedov wrote that Ilia Topuria should instead face a top lightweight contender, such as Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira next. The manager reasons that Islam Makhachev has already faced the previous featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. The Russian famously met ‘The Great’ on two occasions in 2023.

Their first bout at UFC 284 in February 2023 was arguably the best fight of the year. Volkanovski dropped Islam Makhachev in the final seconds of round five, but that wasn’t enough to earn a decision win. In a short-notice rematch later in the year, the lightweight scored a stunning first-round knockout victory.

It seems those two bouts with the ex-featherweight champion are enough for Islam Makhachev right now. As of now, Ilia Topuria hasn’t responded to the UFC lightweight’s manager, but it may not matter. If Dana White really wants to book the bout, it’ll likely happen.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight champion’s manager? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria?

