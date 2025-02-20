Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole official after Daniel Dubois withdraws due to illness

By Josh Evanoff - February 20, 2025

Joseph Parker will meet rising heavyweight contender Martin Bakole after IBF champion Daniel Dubois withdrew earlier today.

Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, Boxing

Turki Alalshikh will promote this Saturday night in Riyadh, yet another massive boxing event. In the main event will be a rematch for light-heavyweight gold, as Dmitry Bivol will meet Artur Beterbiev again. The co-main event was set to feature an IBF heavyweight title bout, as Daniel Dubois defended the gold against Joseph Parker.

The bout would likely crown the next challenger for Oleksandr Usyk as well. Sadly, Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker will no longer be happening. Earlier today, ‘Dynamite’ withdrew from the title bout due to illness. The short-notice pullout is the second this week, as Floyd Schofield withdrew from his planned fight with Shakur Steveson for the same reason.

However, Joseph Parker now has a replacement opponent. As first reported by The Ring Magazine, the New Zealander will meet rising heavyweight contender Martin Bakole this weekend. While the matchup is being made on short notice, the 31-year-old was reportedly already in training camp for a May clash with Efe Ajagba.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU CONFIRMS RETURN TO THE BOXING RING, TARGETS DEONTAY WILDER: “I KNOW I HIT HARDER”

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole set after boxing champion Daniel Dubois withdraws due to illness

However, Martin Bakole will now be stepping up on short notice to face Joseph Parker on Saturday. The 31-year-old has quickly become one of the faces of the heavyweight division, having won his last ten bouts. In August, he scored the biggest victory of his career with a fifth-round knockout win over the previously undefeated Jared Anderson.

While other replacements, including Lawrence Okolie, were considered, Turki Alalshikh instead decided to fly in Martin Bakole. As of now, the IBF heavyweight title won’t be on the line in Saturday’s co-main event. Furthermore, it’s unknown if the winner of Parker vs. Bakole will meet Daniel Dubois, or Oleksandr Usyk next.

Nonetheless, here’s how Saturday’s card stacks up after the late withdrawal by Daniel Dubois:

Light-Heavyweight (Main Event): Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2

Heavyweight (Co-Main) Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole

Lightweight Bout: Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley

Middleweight Bout: Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Middleweight Bout: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov

Heavyweight Bout: Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel

Light-Heavyweight Bout: Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited for Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Daniel Dubois

