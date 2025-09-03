Patricio Pitbull opens up on facing promotional newcomer at UFC Paris

By Cole Shelton - September 3, 2025

Patricio Pitbull is set to welcome Losene Keita to the UFC on the main card of UFC Paris.

Patricio Pitbull

Pitbull is coming off a decision win over Dan Ige to pick up his first win in the UFC. Despite being ranked 11th, Pitbull is set to take on a newcomer, which is a bit of a surprise, but the Brazilian is fine with it.

“No, I’ve been in his position before,” Pitbull said at UFC Paris media day (via MMAJunkie). “I debuted against Yair Rodriguez, who was a top-five-ranked guy. It’s part of the game. That’s it. I understand the position the organization is in, and I’m very happy. I understand it.”

As Pitbull says, Rodriguez gave him a chance in his debut, which is what he is doing with Keita. Keita is the former OKTAGON featherweight and lightweight champion, so he does enter the UFC with a bit of hype.

Patricio Pitbull isn’t overlooking Losene Keita at UFC Paris

Although Keita is making his debut, Pitbull knows this is a dangerous fight for him.

With that, the former Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion in Pitbull, says he’s expecting this to be a tough fight for him.

“I never underestimate anyone. I always take everyone seriously,” Pitbull said. “My next fight is always the most important fight, so right now the most important fight in my career is him, so yeah, I’m taking him seriously. I’ve studied him, but I can’t give too many details right now.”

Pitbull enters the bout as a +185 underdog to Keita, who’s 11 years younger than the Brazilian. Although Pitbull is approaching his 40s, as the Brazilian is 38.

“As long as I’m training and going in the gym and giving these guys trouble, I’m going to be there,” he said.

Patricio Pitbull is 37-8 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Ige. In his debut, he lost a decision to Yair Rodriguez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski enters the Octagon for his fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski goes on X-rated rant on the one UFC fighter he hates the most

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025
Alex Pereira reacts after his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
UFC

Alex Pereira admits 'frustration' with UFC brass led to recent social media firestorm

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira admits his critical tweets about the UFC earlier this year were legit.

UFC
UFC

UFC Combatant of 10 years receives suspension for banned substance

Dylan Bowker - September 3, 2025

A UFC flyweight will not be competing in the octagon until at least 2026 after failed tests from earlier in the Summer materialized with the Combat Sports Anti-Doping.

Luke Rockhold enters the Octagon for his fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 278
UFC

Luke Rockhold shares decision on Boxing, MMA future after brutal KO loss to Darren Till

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is hanging up the gloves for good.

Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen face off just minutes before their fight
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen explains why he agrees with Dana White in refusing Jon Jones a fight at The White House

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

One of Jon Jones’s biggest rivals, Chael Sonnen, agrees with the UFC’s hesitance to have him headline the White House card.

Caio Borralho

Caio Borralho expecting the 'hardest fight' of his life against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris

Cole Shelton - September 3, 2025
Nassourdine Imavov UFC introduction
UFC

UFC Paris headliner Nassourdine Imavov not concerned with outcome of Reinier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 3, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov believes there will be a clear No. 1 contender at middleweight following UFC Paris.

Jack Della Maddalena UFC Welterweight Champion
Jack Della Maddalena

Notable Jack Della Maddalena teammate will help him defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 322, says popular analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 3, 2025

Could a member of Jack Della Maddalena’s camp be the answer to thwarting Islam Makhachev?

Islam Makhachev training UFC Perfomance Institute
UFC

Islam Makhachev's coach reveals biggest asset heading into UFC 322 title fight

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez has revealed Islam’s big advantage heading into his UFC 322 title fight.

Alexander Volkanovski
Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in Conor McGregor superfight

Harry Kettle - September 3, 2025

UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he’s interested in a possible superfight against Conor McGregor.