Patricio Pitbull opens up on facing promotional newcomer at UFC Paris

Patricio Pitbull is set to welcome Losene Keita to the UFC on the main card of UFC Paris.

Pitbull is coming off a decision win over Dan Ige to pick up his first win in the UFC. Despite being ranked 11th, Pitbull is set to take on a newcomer, which is a bit of a surprise, but the Brazilian is fine with it.

“No, I’ve been in his position before,” Pitbull said at UFC Paris media day (via MMAJunkie). “I debuted against Yair Rodriguez, who was a top-five-ranked guy. It’s part of the game. That’s it. I understand the position the organization is in, and I’m very happy. I understand it.”

As Pitbull says, Rodriguez gave him a chance in his debut, which is what he is doing with Keita. Keita is the former OKTAGON featherweight and lightweight champion, so he does enter the UFC with a bit of hype.