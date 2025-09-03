Patricio Pitbull opens up on facing promotional newcomer at UFC Paris
Patricio Pitbull is set to welcome Losene Keita to the UFC on the main card of UFC Paris.
Pitbull is coming off a decision win over Dan Ige to pick up his first win in the UFC. Despite being ranked 11th, Pitbull is set to take on a newcomer, which is a bit of a surprise, but the Brazilian is fine with it.
“No, I’ve been in his position before,” Pitbull said at UFC Paris media day (via MMAJunkie). “I debuted against Yair Rodriguez, who was a top-five-ranked guy. It’s part of the game. That’s it. I understand the position the organization is in, and I’m very happy. I understand it.”
As Pitbull says, Rodriguez gave him a chance in his debut, which is what he is doing with Keita. Keita is the former OKTAGON featherweight and lightweight champion, so he does enter the UFC with a bit of hype.
Patricio Pitbull isn’t overlooking Losene Keita at UFC Paris
Although Keita is making his debut, Pitbull knows this is a dangerous fight for him.
With that, the former Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion in Pitbull, says he’s expecting this to be a tough fight for him.
“I never underestimate anyone. I always take everyone seriously,” Pitbull said. “My next fight is always the most important fight, so right now the most important fight in my career is him, so yeah, I’m taking him seriously. I’ve studied him, but I can’t give too many details right now.”
Pitbull enters the bout as a +185 underdog to Keita, who’s 11 years younger than the Brazilian. Although Pitbull is approaching his 40s, as the Brazilian is 38.
“As long as I’m training and going in the gym and giving these guys trouble, I’m going to be there,” he said.
Patricio Pitbull is 37-8 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Ige. In his debut, he lost a decision to Yair Rodriguez.