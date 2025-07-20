UFC 318 Results: Patricio Pitbull defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Patricio Pitbull.

Ige (19-10 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO win over Sean Woodson this past April at UFC 314 (see that here). That victory got the Hawaiian back in the win column, as he had previously suffered back-to-back losses to Diego Lopes and Lerone Murphy respectively.

Meanwhile, Patricio Pitbull (37-8 MMA) made his official Octagon debut back in April, dropping a lopsided decision to Yair Rodriguez. The former Bellator champion has gone just 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this featherweight matchup begins and Patricio Pitbull lands three very solid low kicks to start. Pitbull comes forward with a 3-punch combination but nothing really lands flush. He follows those strikes up with a low kick which connects. Dan Ige with a high kick attempt which is blocked. Pitbull with a good low kick. He ducks a punch and gets it on a takedown attempt and gets it. The Hawiian pops right back up to his feet, but the former Bellator champ trips him right back down to the canvas. Ige looks to hit a switch, but Pitbull defends and keeps him pressed against the cage. The crowd is growing restless early on. Dan Ige gets up to his feet and partially lands a right hook over the top. A nice calf kick follows. Pitbull with a counter right that partially lands. He leaps in with a flying knee that appears to land to the body. The horn sounds to end round one.

Patricio Pitbull w/ SICK Trip vs Dan Ige at #UFC318 pic.twitter.com/iGWzMaTpPN — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) July 20, 2025

Round two of this UFC 318 featherweight matchup begins and Dan Ige leaps in with a high kick, which is blocked, and then a low kick that connects. Ige with a left and then another head kick attempt that misses. Patricio Pitbull rips the body with a right hand. The Hawaiian with a three-punch combo that ends in a nice right hand. Pitbull returns fire with a good right of his own. Ige with a left hook and then a knee up the middle that connects. Patricio Pitbull is once again showing a very low volume. The crowd is booing now. Both men with hooks that connect. Pitbull with a nice uppercut that drops Ige to a knee. He immediately follows up with some heavy shots. Dan Ige is clearly hurt. Still, he rattles off a nice standing elbow. Patricio Pitbull with a crisp left jab up the middle. A good body shot and then a 1-2 from the former Bellator champ. He shoots in and scores an easy takedown with just under a minute to work. Good shoulder strikes from top position by Patricio. He’s in full control as we head to round three.

The third and final round begins and Dan Ige lands a head kick that rocks the former Bellator champ. Patricio Pitbull dives for a takedown but can’t get it. Another nice punch in the form of a left hook from the Hawaiian. Pitbull answers with a left of his own and then drops down and completes a takedown. Ige uses a switch to scramble right back up to his feet. Dan Ige comes forward with a good combination. He’s falling just short with his big overhand. Pitbull shoots for a takedown but ‘$50k’ defends with relative ease. Another shot from Patricio Pitbull and this time he’s a lot deeper. Ige remains on his feet but is now pressed against the cage. Pitbull with a takedown, but Ige looks for a leg and is able to partially take top position. The horn sounds with the fighters battling on the ground.

OHHHHH IGE HURTS PITBULL WITH A HEAD KICK!! #UFC318 pic.twitter.com/muhq9TH09O — CBK (@CBKunchained) July 20, 2025

Official UFC 318 Results: Patricio Pitbull def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Pitbull fight next following his decision victory over Ige this evening in Louisiana?