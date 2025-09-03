Alexander Volkanovski goes on X-rated rant on the one UFC fighter he hates the most

By Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski showed a rare side when asked about one fighter he despises.

Alexander Volkanovski enters the Octagon for his fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the most beloved fighters in the UFC today. After returning to the UFC featherweight throne earlier this year at UFC 314, Volkanovski’s comeback story is one of the biggest headlines of the year inside the Octagon.

Volkanovski’s path from controversial champion to UFC fan favorite is remarkable. After defeating Max Holloway in back-to-back close decisions, few believed Volkanovski would become the star he is today.

While Volkanovski has demonstrated a brute nature inside the Octagon, his colorful personality outside of the cage has received adoration of fans around the world. But one fellow UFC star makes Volkanovski’s blood boil more than anyone in and out of combat sports.

Alexander Volkanovski calls out ‘piece of s—‘ fighter he hates the most

In a recent appearance on The Unscripted Show, Volkanovski was asked if there was one fighter he despises the most, and he didn’t hesitate to answer.

“One fighter I can’t stand? Ah mate yeah, Colby Covington, I mean that’s an obvious one, it’s an easy question,” Volkanovski said.

“I’ll make it a little bit better for you. Colby, you’re a piece of s— and I dare you to come say something to my face cause I’d love to slap you. He’s just a piece of s—.

“A lot of times (in this sport) you get idiots like him that take things too far, some of the things he has said, just like, no,” Volkanovski continued. “There’s pushing a fight and then there are pieces of s—, and he’s one of them.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

As of this writing, Covington hasn’t responded to Volkanovski’s remarks.

Covington and Volkanovski have shared a card once in their careers at UFC 245. Volkanovski defeated Holloway for the UFC featherweight title in the co-main event, before Covington lost to Kamaru Usman in the first bout of their two-fight rivalry.

Volkanovski is in a light-hearted mood as he prepares for his UFC return, as evidenced by a hilarious prank he played on one of his fans. But that didn’t stop Volkanovski from going off on one of the UFC’s most polarizing names.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Colby Covington UFC

