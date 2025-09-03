Alexander Volkanovski is unbeatable “skill for skill in a 5-round fight”, per ex-foe

Alexander Volkanovski stands high atop the UFC’s 145-pound hierarchy, and a former opponent of his does not see anyone dislodging Volk from that peak. Jeremy Kennedy is the combatant in question, as the former UFC combatant prepares for a battle with Jeremy Henry at BFL 84 for the interim BFL lightweight title on September 4th.

‘JBC’ previously fought Volk in the UFC, and Kennedy also beat Aaron Pico in Bellator MMA, with Pico recently having an impactful loss to the potential next UFC featherweight title challenger in Lerone Murphy at UFC 319. During an interview with MMA Canada when asked if he foresees the Volkanovski vs. Murphy bout idea being booked as the next UFC featherweight title fight, Kennedy said,