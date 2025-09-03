Alexander Volkanovski is unbeatable “skill for skill in a 5-round fight”, per ex-foe
Alexander Volkanovski stands high atop the UFC’s 145-pound hierarchy, and a former opponent of his does not see anyone dislodging Volk from that peak. Jeremy Kennedy is the combatant in question, as the former UFC combatant prepares for a battle with Jeremy Henry at BFL 84 for the interim BFL lightweight title on September 4th.
‘JBC’ previously fought Volk in the UFC, and Kennedy also beat Aaron Pico in Bellator MMA, with Pico recently having an impactful loss to the potential next UFC featherweight title challenger in Lerone Murphy at UFC 319. During an interview with MMA Canada when asked if he foresees the Volkanovski vs. Murphy bout idea being booked as the next UFC featherweight title fight, Kennedy said,
“Yeah, I mean it doesn’t seem like the UFC is too interested in Movsar [Evloev] going for it yet. So I’d imagine that’s probably the next one, especially with that big win for [Lerone] Murphy. But I still; I just don’t see anybody at ’45 right now, beating Volk skill for skill in a 5-round fight.”
“Outside of his age, you know, unless overnight he ages like crazy, or he gets caught with something silly. I don’t see him, like I said, skill for skill throughout a 25-minute fight either; any of these guys getting the better of him.”
Alexander Volkanovski eyes future fight with former UFC featherweight titleholder
Alexander Volkanovski is keen on the Lerone Murphy fight to close out the calendar year, but there is a certain former UFC featherweight champion that Volk has also shown an eagerness to fight against someday. After claiming the vacant crown against Diego Lopes at UFC 314, Volk has underscored to many that he is a strong contender for being the greatest 145-pound fighter in MMA history.
Volk has statement wins over former divisional kingpins like Max Holloway and Jose Aldo, but it seems like he also wants the scalp of Conor McGregor someday, who also fits within that UFC championship lineage. In an appearance on The Unscripted Show, when asked about a desired future fight, Volkanovski stated [via Bloody Elbow],
“Probably Conor [McGregor], man [I would pick to fight], a lot of people are gonna sit there and be like, ‘Oh yeah Conor is a boring answer’ but he was in the featherweight division, that era when he was just an absolute superstar.”
“The position you could put yourself in just fighting that guy. When you talk about building your platform, when we talk about money and all of that… The platform you on, you need to take advantage of it and that’s one fast track to getting people to notice you.”
“He was a good fighter; he was a great fighter. He was another fighter that his accuracy, he was actually a bit ahead of his time, he was really good, I don’t think people give him credit… He had great timing, great set ups, good understanding of what works and what works for him, and yeah, he was sharp.”
“A lot of that is gone now he’s probably gonna be reasonably sharp but he’s never gonna be the same Conor McGregor.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski