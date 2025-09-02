Patricio Pitbull “hasn’t really hit his stride in the UFC”, says ex-foe

Patricio Pitbull aims to advance beyond a .500 record in the UFC this weekend, and a former foe of Pitbull has weighed in on that looming contest.

On Saturday, the former two-division Bellator MMA champion will clash with a former two-division Oktagon MMA titleholder in Losene Keita at UFC Paris on September 6th. Jeremy Kennedy is the former Pitbull opponent in question, and ‘JBC’ battles Jeremy Henry for the Battlefield Fight League interim lightweight title at BFL 84 on September 4th.

Kennedy appeared on MMA Canada, and his prior history with Patricio Pitbull fighting for the Bellator MMA featherweight belt came up during the chat. When referencing that in the context of the Canadian combatant’s thoughts on Freire’s upcoming fight with Losene Keita at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night offering, Kennedy said,