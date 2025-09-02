Ibragim Dauev vows to control pace against Akbar Abdullaev: “Not going to play by his rules”
Ibragim Dauev enters his biggest career test with unwavering confidence in his game plan. The undefeated Russian believes his approach will neutralize Abdullaev’s perfect finishing record and elite ranking.
Dauev faces #1-ranked featherweight MMA contender Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 24-year-old seeks to extend his perfect promotional record while claiming the division’s top ranking.
Abdullaev brings an intimidating 12-0 record with 12 finishes into their featherweight clash. Moreover, his recent victory over divisional king Tang Kai established him as the clear title contender. The Kyrgyzstani fighter has never seen a final bell in his professional career.
Dauev compiled a 3-0 ONE Championship record by defeating previously undefeated opponents. His victories over Magomed Akaev and Pedro Dantas this year proved his ability to spoil perfect records. Each performance demonstrated improved technical skills and tactical awareness.
The Russian refuses to fight defensively against such dangerous opposition. Dauev plans to impose his own rhythm rather than react to Abdullaev’s pressure. His strategy centers on controlling distance and dictating engagement terms.
“I watched Akbar’s fights and studied his style. His weaknesses are unknown to me, but I know my strengths very well, and I intend to use them and impose my game. The main lesson for me is not to take a heavy shot. But, like him, I also know how to finish fights early. I’m not going to play by his rules — I will impose my game and do everything so that the fight goes exactly as I want,” Dauev said.
Ibragim Dauev sees ONE World Title shot within reach
Victory over Akbar Abdullaev would position Ibragim Dauev for immediate title consideration. The Russian believes defeating the division’s top contender merits championship opportunity. His recent opponents all entered their fights undefeated.
Championship dreams motivate Dauev’s aggressive pursuit of elite competition. The 24-year-old views this matchup as his gateway to gold. He expects the winner to receive the next title shot.
“This fight is very important for me because a victory will open up the opportunity for me to fight for the belt. I know for sure that the winner of our fight deserves a title fight. I deserve this chance because [if I beat Abdullaev], that means my last three opponents were undefeated, and I also beat the number one in our division,” Dauev said.
“I am always confident in myself and consider myself the best, no matter who they put me against. There is no fighter who cannot be defeated.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
