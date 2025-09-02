Ibragim Dauev vows to control pace against Akbar Abdullaev: “Not going to play by his rules”

Ibragim Dauev enters his biggest career test with unwavering confidence in his game plan. The undefeated Russian believes his approach will neutralize Abdullaev’s perfect finishing record and elite ranking.

Dauev faces #1-ranked featherweight MMA contender Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 24-year-old seeks to extend his perfect promotional record while claiming the division’s top ranking.

Abdullaev brings an intimidating 12-0 record with 12 finishes into their featherweight clash. Moreover, his recent victory over divisional king Tang Kai established him as the clear title contender. The Kyrgyzstani fighter has never seen a final bell in his professional career.

Dauev compiled a 3-0 ONE Championship record by defeating previously undefeated opponents. His victories over Magomed Akaev and Pedro Dantas this year proved his ability to spoil perfect records. Each performance demonstrated improved technical skills and tactical awareness.

The Russian refuses to fight defensively against such dangerous opposition. Dauev plans to impose his own rhythm rather than react to Abdullaev’s pressure. His strategy centers on controlling distance and dictating engagement terms.

“I watched Akbar’s fights and studied his style. His weaknesses are unknown to me, but I know my strengths very well, and I intend to use them and impose my game. The main lesson for me is not to take a heavy shot. But, like him, I also know how to finish fights early. I’m not going to play by his rules — I will impose my game and do everything so that the fight goes exactly as I want,” Dauev said.