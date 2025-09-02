UFC Paris loses main card fight due to family tragedy

By Dylan Bowker - September 1, 2025

UFC Paris now has a vacancy on the main card as a participant had to withdraw due to a tragedy in their family. The fighter in question is Fares Ziam, who will no longer be competing in the coming days in the wake of his grandmother’s passing away. Kaue Fernandes does not have an opponent for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card at the Accor Arena in France, with no indication at this juncture that the promotion is pursuing a replacement opponent.

Fares Ziam, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC

The French fighter finds himself in a bereaved situation while also missing out on the chance to fight in front of a raucous, partisan crowd during one of the most important cards for European MMA this calendar year.

Ziam has been riding a five-fight winning streak and will not get the opportunity to extend it to six this weekend, and announced as such to fans on his personal social media. Via translations of an Instagram post that utilized French and Arabic, Ziam said [via Bloody Elbow],

“Following the sudden death of my grandmother, her funeral arrangements in France and abroad, I regret to cancel my participation in UFC Paris on September 6. Family is my priority.”

“We belong to Allah and it is to Him that we will return. Thank you mum.”

UFC Paris and the loss of Ziam vs. Fernandes

Fernandes has back-to-back wins in the UFC after a polarizing split decision loss to Marc Diakiese in his debut effort inside the octagon. The momentum that both men brought to this since-scrapped bout, and many touting it as a darkhorse contender for fight of the night, whereby the victor would have been seen as being in close proximity to a lightweight rankings opportunity.

UFC Paris is headlined by a consequential contest at middleweight as surging 185-pounders Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov will do battle.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Fares Ziam UFC

Related

Brandon Royval

UFC Vegas 112 Announces Main Event Matchup for Final 2025 Card

Dylan Bowker - September 1, 2025
Colby Covington, UFC, MMA, WWE, WrestleMania 41
UFC

Colby Covington reveals two names he wants to fight in UFC return

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025

Colby Covington has revealed two of the fighters that he’s interested in fighting in his next UFC outing.

Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing 22
UFC

Dillon Danis delivers clear message to Dana White and UFC following Misfits Boxing 22 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Dillon Danis is pounding the table for a UFC run.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
UFC

Sean O’Malley names famous personality who helped bolster his UFC career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Sean O’Malley is a popular fighter on the UFC roster, and one famous legend is credited with helping him break through.

Merab Dvalishvili training
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili name drops worthy contender after UFC 320 title fight against Cory Sandhagen

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has an idea of who should get a bantamweight title shot after UFC 320.

Ilia Topuria UFC weigh-in

Ilia Topuria warned to avoid welterweight by Jack Della Maddalena's coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025
Aaron Pico
UFC

Former opponent explains how Aaron Pico “ends up being his own worst enemy”

Dylan Bowker - August 29, 2025

Aaron Pico had a fairly tumultuous UFC debut in Chicago earlier this month when he was felled with a viral spinning back elbow, with a former opponent of Pico’s weighing in on that contest. Jeremy Kennedy offered up his viewpoint on that fight ahead of his return to Battlefield Fight League as Kennedy vies for the BFL interim lightweight title against Jeremy Henry at BFL 84 on September 4th.

Bogdan Guskov, Ryan Spann, UFC Vegas 91, Results, UFC
UFC

Bogdan Guskov set to fight ex-Pereira and Ankalaev foe, per manager

Dylan Bowker - August 29, 2025

Bogdan Guskov has been putting together an impressive winning streak at 205 pounds and is reportedly preparing for arguably his toughest challenge yet. Pet Guskov’s manager, his next opponent will be against a former UFC light heavyweight champion who has fought inside the octagon against the likes of Alex Pereira as well as Magomed Ankalaev.

Aaron Pico knocked out at UFC 319
Ali Abdelaziz

Aaron Pico shelved until 2026 following brutal UFC 319 KO loss, says manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 29, 2025

Don’t expect Aaron Pico to return to the Octagon in 2025.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili shares grim outlook for Umar Nurmagomedov if there's ever a rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 29, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili thinks Umar Nurmagomedov would be in for a rude awakening if they meet again down the road.