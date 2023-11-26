PFL’s Donn Davis thinks Bellator champion Patchy Mix has “better fighting” than Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley vs. Patchy Mix? Donn Davis Weighs In

While Davis believes the fight would be competitive, he feels Mix would prove to be the better fighter (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Patchy Mix could beat ‘Suga,’” Davis told reporters after the 2023 PFL Championship on Friday night. “He doesn’t have the hair, but he’s got better fighting. I think that most people think that that’s a good fight or that Patchy is a slight favorite, but it’s a damn good fight.”

Of course, Mix is confident in his ability to defeat O’Malley or any other MMA bantamweight. Here’s what he recently told TMZ Sports:

“I believe deep down, full-heartedly, in my heart of hearts, I actually know I am the best bantamweight in the world … Different styles, and I can strike too. I’m very good on the feet, as well. I’m just as tall as [O’Malley]. Just as long as him,” Patchy said. “I just believe I’m better than him. I think I could finish him within 2.5 rounds. I don’t think he’d really have much for me.”

By now, fight fans know not to hold their breaths on the UFC doing any co-promotion. UFC CEO Dana White has even snapped at reporters for asking about potential cross promotion fights, which has led Davis to believe the UFC boss is insecure due to PFL’s business moves.