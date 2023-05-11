Paige VanZant responds to haters body-shaming her over recent weight gain: “I promise from this day forward to show the real me”

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has seen some commenters online body-shaming her and she has responded.

VanZant has never been shy in showing off her body on social media and on magazine covers, and of course her OnlyFans page. She doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon, but as her body experiences changes, the trolls have crawled out in droves. There have been enough keyboard warriors for “12 Gauge” to issue a response.

Paige VanZant Fires Back

Here’s the statement she issued on Instagram, addressing those who have been leaving rude comments about her weight.

“The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a fuck ton of happiness. I see every single comment on my YouTube channel about how I look pregnant, obese, fat as fuck, and won’t be able to fit through a door soon. But one thing I have always remembered. Happy people ain’t haters and haters ain’t happy. So all you haters out there keep on commenting, you’re only growing my platform. And I promise from this day forward to show the real me, forever.”

VanZant continued, “The fat me, the broken me, the skinny me, and the happiest fucking version of me I have ever been. Social media will never be real but I’ll try and be better. Anyway, check out my YouTube channel. Because I’ll be damned if I don’t continue to profit off of THE BEST HATERS IN THE WORLD. Yours in thickness – PVZ.”

Fight fans haven’t seen Paige VanZant compete since her July 2021 BKFC bout against Rachael Ostovich. VanZant lost that bout via unanimous decision, dropping her bare knuckle boxing record to 0-2. Time will tell if VanZant will be competing in combat sports again, but for now, she’s been enjoying the success of her social media endeavors.